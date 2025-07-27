Blue Sky Scrubs Celebrates International Hepatitis Day by Helping Make Healthcare Workers Safe

Blue Sky Scrubs Blue Sky Scrubs Blue Sky Scrubs Scrub Cap Collections Blue Sky Scrubs Blue Sky Scrubs

In recognition of International Hepatitis Day on July 28, Blue Sky Scrubs, is promote safety and viral hepatitis among healthcare professionals.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International Hepatitis Day, observed globally on July 28, Blue Sky Scrubs is reinforcing its mission to support and protect healthcare professionals through awareness, education, and thoughtfully designed medical apparel.

This year’s theme, centered around prevention, screening, and vaccination, speaks directly to the risks many healthcare workers face daily when exposed to bloodborne pathogens like hepatitis B and C. As a company founded by and for medical professionals, Blue Sky Scrubs is taking extra steps to amplify that message across the healthcare industry.

“Healthcare workers are the first line of defense in managing and containing hepatitis,” said David Marquardt, CEO and Founder of Blue Sky Scrubs. “But they’re also among the most vulnerable. International Hepatitis Day gives us an opportunity to shine a spotlight on that risk—and to help reduce it.”

To mark the occasion, Blue Sky Scrubs has launched a multi-pronged campaign that includes education, apparel innovation, and charitable contributions. The company is distributing digital resources across its website and social media platforms to help inform healthcare workers about hepatitis symptoms, transmission methods, and prevention strategies.

These materials include infographics, downloadable safety checklists, and Q&A videos featuring infectious disease experts. The goal is to ensure that workers on the ground have access to clear, accurate, and actionable information.

In addition to education, Blue Sky Scrubs is also promoting routine testing and vaccination for hepatitis B. As part of the campaign, they are encouraging all employees, customers, and partners to verify their vaccination status, take part in available screening programs, and advocate for workplace safety.

But Blue Sky Scrubs is going beyond information. Known for their high-quality, American-made scrubs and scrub caps, the company is also launching a limited-edition scrub cap collection in honor of the day. These caps feature teal and silver—colors representing the global Hepatitis Awareness ribbon—and are made from the brand’s signature 100% cotton fabric for comfort, breathability, and durability.

“Design isn’t just about style—it’s about function and safety,” said Angela Nguyen, Director of Product Innovation. “Our scrub caps are tailored to stay in place, wick moisture, and minimize contamination risks, especially in high-stakes environments like surgery, emergency care, and infectious disease clinics.”

A portion of the proceeds from each limited-edition cap will go to nonprofits focused on hepatitis awareness, prevention, and access to care. These donations will help fund education campaigns, vaccination drives, and outreach programs that aim to close the global gap in hepatitis care—particularly in underserved communities.

As part of its outreach strategy, Blue Sky Scrubs is also launching the #SafeSkiesSafeScrubs social campaign. Healthcare workers and advocates are invited to share their stories, post photos in their gear, and offer tips on staying safe while delivering care. The campaign is meant to spark dialogue and solidarity while also raising the visibility of this often-overlooked risk in healthcare settings.

The company’s commitment to healthcare workers is not new. For over 20 years, Blue Sky Scrubs has been designing medical apparel that balances comfort, functionality, and professional style. With thousands of customizable scrub cap designs and five signature styles, the company is recognized as a leader in healthcare apparel worldwide.

Every scrub top, pant, and cap is manufactured with input from working medical professionals. This user-first approach has helped Blue Sky Scrubs earn a reputation not just for stylish gear, but for products that truly perform under pressure—whether that means surviving back-to-back shifts, laundering at high temperatures, or providing extra protection in the field.

International Hepatitis Day, organized by the World Hepatitis Alliance and endorsed by the World Health Organization, aims to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. According to WHO, an estimated 354 million people globally live with hepatitis B or C, and healthcare workers remain among the highest-risk populations for accidental exposure.

“Every exposure is a risk—but every risk is also an opportunity to do better,” said Marquardt. “Our job is to make that easier by giving healthcare professionals gear they can trust, information they can use, and a company that has their back.”

In the coming months, Blue Sky Scrubs plans to continue expanding its focus on healthcare worker safety. More educational partnerships, product innovations, and community initiatives are in development, with the goal of making healthcare safer—not just more stylish.

“Our people deserve better than basic,” added Nguyen. “They deserve gear that keeps them comfortable, protected, and proud of what they wear. International Hepatitis Day is a reminder of how far we’ve come—and how far we still need to go.”

About Blue Sky Scrubs

Blue Sky Scrubs is a healthcare lifestyle brand based in Austin, Texas. Founded by a physician and designed by healthcare professionals, the company is dedicated to producing comfortable, stylish, and high-performance medical uniforms. With over 20 years of experience and thousands of customizable options, Blue Sky Scrubs has set the global standard for quality and innovation in scrub apparel.

