Renowned Shoulder Specialist Michael J. Bercik Jr., MD Expands Orthopedic Services to Harrisburg, PA

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals in Harrisburg suffering from shoulder pain and mobility issues now have access to world-class orthopedic care close to home. Michael J. Bercik Jr., MD, a nationally respected orthopedic shoulder surgeon, is proud to announce the expansion of his specialized services to Harrisburg, PA. With a reputation for excellence in treating complex shoulder injuries and chronic conditions, Dr. Bercik brings his expertise to the region, offering both surgical and non-surgical solutions for a wide range of shoulder disorders.Shoulder injuries can severely impact an individual’s quality of life, limiting their ability to work, stay active, or complete simple daily activities. Whether caused by arthritis, dislocations, rotator cuff tears, fractures, or sports-related trauma, these conditions require targeted treatment from a skilled orthopedic specialist. Now serving Harrisburg and the surrounding communities, Michael J. Bercik Jr., MD in Harrisburg provides advanced diagnostic capabilities, personalized care plans, and the latest surgical techniques to help patients regain function and eliminate pain.Dr. Bercik is fellowship-trained in shoulder and elbow surgery and known for his comprehensive approach to managing complex shoulder issues. His treatment options range from conservative therapies like physical therapy and injections to state-of-the-art procedures such as arthroscopic Latarjet and shoulder replacement surgery. His practice is equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure precise diagnoses and effective treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs.Michael J. Bercik Jr., MD in Harrisburg is currently accepting new patients suffering from a wide spectrum of shoulder conditions, including:Shoulder arthritis and degenerative joint disease Frozen shoulder (adhesive capsulitis)Rotator cuff tears and tendonitisShoulder instability and recurrent dislocationsFractures and trauma-related injuriesSports injuries and overuse syndromesLabral tears and SLAP injuriesPatients in Harrisburg can now benefit from Dr. Bercik’s patient-centered philosophy, which emphasizes education, clear communication, and collaborative decision-making. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual’s goals and lifestyle, whether that means returning to competitive athletics or simply reaching overhead without pain.With his arrival in Harrisburg, Dr. Bercik aims to bridge the gap between big-city surgical innovation and local, accessible care. His commitment to excellence has earned him recognition from peers and patients alike, and his outcomes are a testament to his skill and dedication.Dr. Bercik’s new Harrisburg location reflects his continued mission to serve communities in need of expert orthopedic care. From initial consultation to rehabilitation and long-term follow-up, patients can expect a seamless experience marked by empathy, transparency, and world-class medical standards.Other locations of Dr. Bercik are Lancaster, Ephrata, and Mount Joy. To schedule an appointment or learn more about Dr. Bercik’s services in Harrisburg, PA, please visit https://lancastershoulder.com/ About Michael J. Bercik Jr., MDMichael J. Bercik Jr., MD, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in shoulder and elbow surgery. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of shoulder conditions ranging from arthritis and rotator cuff tears to sports injuries and fractures. Known for his advanced surgical techniques and personalized approach, Dr. Bercik is committed to helping patients achieve optimal outcomes and a better quality of life. Now practicing in Harrisburg, PA, he offers comprehensive shoulder care to patients throughout Central Pennsylvania.

