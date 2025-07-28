Submit Release
True Barrier for Men Launches New Skincare Line Focused on Minimal Ingredients and U.S. Manufacturing

True Barrier for Men 2oz Jar

True Barrier for Men 2oz Jar lasts months

True Barrier for Men offers a simplified, ingredient-focused alternative in the men’s skincare market, manufactured and packaged in Oregon.

No Bullshit alternative to leading crap made in China, True Barrier for Men is pure, no water, binders or fillers.”
— Don Hackett
HAPPY VALLEY, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUE BARRIER FOR MEN INTRODUCES INGREDIENT-FOCUSED SKINCARE LINE DESIGNED FOR MEN

A new entrant to the men’s grooming space, True Barrier for Men, has officially launched a U.S.-made skincare product line centered around simplified formulations and intentional ingredient selection.

Developed in response to what the founders describe as “over-complicated and outsourced product development” in the current market, the brand’s initial product release reflects a back-to-basics approach: limited ingredients, no synthetic fillers, and a focus on sourcing and manufacturing within the U.S.

“Our goal was to create a skincare option that aligns with what we couldn’t find in the market—transparent formulation and quality-focused production,” says the brand’s founder.

The formulation includes a small number of functional ingredients such as:
• Triple-rendered suet tallow (a nutrient-dense fat known for skin barrier support)
• Black raspberry seed oil (a source of natural antioxidants)
• Black cumin oil (frequently used for its calming properties)
• Calendula (commonly used to support skin recovery)
• Vitamin E (serves as a stabilizer and skin-supportive compound)

The product is manufactured, packaged, and shipped from Oregon using recyclable glass jars. The company states its focus is not on rapid expansion but rather building long-term trust through product transparency and manufacturing accountability.

Email: press@truebarrierformen.com
Web: www.truebarrierformen.com

Don Hackett
True Barrier for Men LLC
+1 808-202-2099
