Traffic Alert - Vt Route 30 Poultney

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Rutland Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Vt Route 30 (both lanes) is closed in the area of Walker Rd in Poultney to Verona Rd in Castleton town line due to a crash with lines down. 

This incident is expected to last for a long duration.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

