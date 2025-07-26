Traffic Alert - Vt Route 30 Poultney
Vt Route 30 (both lanes) is closed in the area of Walker Rd in Poultney to Verona Rd in Castleton town line due to a crash with lines down.
This incident is expected to last for a long duration. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
