Traffic Alert - Vt Route 30 Poultney

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 30 (both lanes) is closed in the area of Walker Rd in Poultney to Verona Rd in Castleton town line due to a crash with lines down.

This incident is expected to last for a long duration. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.