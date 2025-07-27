Cymax Infotainment Launches VR Movie Theatres at GSM Mall & Prasads IMAX, Bringing 360° Cinema to Hyderabad

GSM MALL VR MOVIE THEATRE CYMAX COMPANY LOGO GSM MALL VR MOVIE THEATRE

Cymax VR Movie Theatres open at GSM Mall & Prasads IMAX, Hyderabad—offering India’s most immersive 360° cinematic experience with motion chairs.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cymax Infotainment Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the launch of Cymax VR Movie Theatres at GSM Mall, Miyapur, and Prasads IMAX, Hyderabad, ushering in a new era of immersive entertainment in India. These theaters offer a 360° cinematic experience powered by state-of-the-art virtual reality headsets and motion-synced chairs, allowing audiences to not just watch but live the movie.Each show features short-format, high-intensity VR films (8–15 minutes) across diverse genres like mythology, adventure, sci-fi, wildlife, and historical fantasy. Viewers wear VR headsets and experience every twist and turn through responsive motion chairs, transporting them into breathtakingly realistic environments.The theaters are open to the public daily, with ticket prices starting at just ₹99. The experience is designed to engage children, families, tourists, and cinema enthusiasts of all ages.“With Cymax VR Movie Theaters, we’re redefining how stories are told. It’s not passive viewing—it’s full-body storytelling,” says Mr. Gouri Shankar Mamidi, CEO of Cymax Infotainment Pvt. Ltd.Locations: GSM Mall, Miyapur – 3rd Floor beside Food CourtPrasad's IMAX, Hyderabad – 1st Floor near Kids Play AreaWebsite: www.cymax.co.in Contact: +91 7337332776Email: admin@cymax.co.inExperience the future of cinema—only at Cymax VR Movie Theatres.

