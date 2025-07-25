Virtual reality helps Veteran find his happy place

Virtual reality (VR) is rapidly becoming integral to health care delivery across VA. Clinicians are harnessing these tools to connect Veterans with faster access to high-quality, personalized care.

One use of VR is guided meditation, or imagery, a technique to help people manage their emotions, thoughts and behaviors. Veterans can work in-person with an instructor, online or through a VR headset.

“Guided imagery is awesome,” said Army Veteran Steven Krawczyk. “I’ve done the relax portion. You work on your deep breathing exercises.”

Finding his happy place

Krawczyk receives inpatient care through residential rehabilitation and treatment programs and takes advantage of guided meditation sessions using VR headsets offered through recreation therapy.

VR meditation sessions can help Veterans like Krawczyk find their “happy place” as they work through stress, anger management, anxiety, depression, substance use, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and behaviors that isolate themselves from others.

“It has visuals that are relaxing, calming,” he said. “After just 10 minutes, there’s a sense of relief. It recenters you.”

Managing stress and anxiety

Recreation Therapist Erik Fernitz works with Veterans who can benefit from VR sessions. He starts and ends each session by assessing how Veterans feel by recording their stress, depression, anxiety, pain and happiness levels. “Usually, what I see is a decrease in stress and anxiety [in a] post-VR session,” he said.

Stress can have negative effects on physical and mental health, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, depression or substance abuse. Guided meditation in VR can help Veterans reduce their stress levels, improve their mood, increase their mindfulness skills and promote their mental health.

VA has now deployed more than 3,500 virtual reality (VR) headsets across more than 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa—advancing VA’s commitment to connecting Veterans to the soonest and best care.

To enroll in VA’s VR therapy, you should first connect with your VA mental health provider or primary care provider to discuss whether VR therapy is a suitable option for your needs.

It’s never too late to apply for the VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.