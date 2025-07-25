Minister’s statement on U.S. antidumping duties

CANADA, July 25 - Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement in response to the softwood lumber antidumping duties announced by the United States:

“U.S. President Donald Trump has made it his mission to destroy Canada’s economy, and the forestry sector is feeling the full weight of this.

“It is no secret, the sector — one that employs tens of thousands of workers in our province — has faced years of uncertainty, driven by ongoing trade disputes, global market pressures, and the compounding effects of climate change. Now, we face further challenges, with rising unfair and unjust duties imposed by the United States.

“These duties are nothing more than a tax on middle-class Americans trying to build or rebuild a home. They are hurting people on both sides of the border, with the forestry sector being unfairly targeted.

“Let me be clear: we will not stand by while Donald Trump tries to rip paycheques out of the hands of hard-working people in B.C.

“We’re going to fight for our workers, our communities and the future of this sector. Not just to protect jobs, but to build a future where forestry workers and their families thrive for generations to come.

“Premier David Eby is at the table with other premiers federally discussing our Team Canada approach and response. In B.C., I will be convening my Softwood Lumber Advisory Council to advise and support our government’s response and strategy.

“I have appointed former deputy minister to the premier, Don Wright, as a strategic advisor on softwood lumber, to ensure B.C.’s interests are well represented, and to help us align with federal and cross-provincial efforts.

“We will continue to take action to address the challenges the forestry sector is facing because this is about more than lumber; it’s about people and place. By working together with industry, First Nations and communities, we can build a resilient and sustainable forest economy that works for people, protects our resources, and ensures long-term prosperity for everyone in B.C.”