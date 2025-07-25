Keating Cross Road flyover will improve safety, traffic flow

CANADA, July 25 - The new northbound flyover on Patricia Bay Highway connecting to Keating Cross Road will be open for drivers on Monday, July 28, 2025, bringing significant safety and traffic-flow improvements to the region.

“People driving through this region need to be able to count on safe and smooth travel when they’re heading to their homes, work, the airport or ferries,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “Opening the Keating Cross Road flyover means we’ve removed a dangerous left turn and have made travel safer for families, commuters, tourists and commercial transport drivers who rely on this corridor every day.”

While moving traffic onto the new flyover is the most significant milestone, final work on the broader project will continue through summer 2025 and conclude in fall 2025. This will include paving the southbound on-ramp toward Victoria, drainage improvements and landscaping. Once complete, the project will include a new sidewalk on Keating Cross Road to improve safety and will support future bus rapid transit to reduce congestion further.

“The opening of the Keating Cross Road flyover is a tremendous achievement for the Saanich peninsula,” said Lana Popham, MLA for Saanich South. “This investment makes travel on this busy corridor safer and more reliable for families, commuters and commercial drivers. It also strengthens ties to our local business community and supports the region’s growth well into the future.”

The total project budget is $76.8 million, with the Government of British Columbia contributing $57.6 million, the Government of Canada contributing $16.7 million and the District of Central Saanich providing $2.5 million.

“With the Keating Cross Road flyover open, drivers and pedestrians in Central Saanich will benefit from improved safety and better access to the region,” said Will Greaves, member of Parliament for Victoria. “Our government is proud to invest in projects that support the expansion of local public transit and make life easier and safer for all Canadians.”

More than 52,000 vehicles use this part of the Patricia Bay Highway every day, with more than 4,000 vehicles per hour at peak travel times. The flyover project was identified as a priority in the South Island Transportation Strategy and supports the Province’s commitment to improving safety, expanding transit infrastructure and building strong, connected communities.

“The new flyover aims to make travel through the Saanich peninsula faster and our neighbourhoods safer. It’s an important connection to the Keating Business District, a key industrial and business centre for our region," said Ryan Windsor, mayor, District of Central Saanich. “This has been a long-standing priority for our community. We’re grateful to the provincial and federal governments for recognizing its importance and we’re thrilled to see the flyover opening.”

Learn More:

To keep up to date with the latest progress on the Keating Cross Road flyover, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/highway-17-keating-cross-overpass

To learn more about the South Island Transportation Strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-reports-and-reference/reports-studies/vancouver-island/south-island-transportation-strategy