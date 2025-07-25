Drivers are advised that the new Keating Cross Road flyover will open to northbound traffic on Monday, July 28, 2025.

This means a change to how drivers get to Keating Cross Road from Highway 17 northbound.

The traffic changeover will happen overnight Sunday, July 27. As of midnight, drivers travelling northbound on Highway 17 to Keating Cross Road must use the right travel lane and take Exit 18 onto the flyover. The left‑turn lane and turning bay previously used to get to Keating Cross Road will be permanently closed.

Construction continues in the area, with some temporary closures in place. Access from Tamany Drive to Keating Cross Road will be closed. Local traffic can reach Keating Cross Road via Buena Vista Road.

Motorists should watch for new signage and construction activity, drive carefully and allow extra travel time. For the latest road conditions and traffic updates, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/.ca

Learn More:

For more information about the Keating Cross Road overpass project, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass