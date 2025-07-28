Honest Accounting Group Launches National CFO Services for Contractors & Developers

Enoch Garcia, Founder & CEO of Honest Accounting Group

New CFO service tier brings cash flow forecasting, job costing, and financial strategy to contractors and developers nationwide.

Most construction businesses work hard in the field but fly blind financially. Our CFO services bring clarity, cash flow control, and strategic insight to help them grow.” — Enoch Garcia, Founder & CEO of Honest Accounting Group

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honest Accounting Group , a forward-thinking financial consulting firm based in Nevada, has officially launched its national CFO service division dedicated to helping contractors, construction companies, and real estate developers gain clarity and control over their finances. This expansion comes as the firm continues its mission to provide growing businesses with not just bookkeeping—but strategic financial leadership that drives growth, cash flow, and scalability.Founded by Enoch Garcia, an Elite QuickBooks ProAdvisor and financial consultant with over 17 years of experience, Honest Accounting Group has built a strong reputation for helping businesses clean up their books and make smarter financial decisions. Now, with the launch of its CFO Services Division, the firm is deepening its commitment to industries that often struggle with financial oversight despite producing millions in revenue.“Most construction and development businesses operate with outdated financial systems or disconnected bookkeeping,” said Garcia. “They’re working hard in the field, but flying blind in the office. Our CFO services bring visibility, forecasting, and strategic decision-making to the financial side of the business—so they can grow without chaos.”Filling a Critical Industry GapConstruction and real estate businesses face unique financial challenges, including long project cycles, uneven cash flow, complex vendor and subcontractor structures, and delayed receivables. Many operate without the benefit of an internal CFO or financial strategist—leaving owners to juggle operations while guessing their financial position month-to-month.Honest Accounting Group’s new CFO services aim to fix this. The offering includes:-Monthly Financial Review Meetings with a dedicated advisor-Cash Flow Forecasting and "what-if" scenario modeling-Budget vs. Actual Reporting to track project and operational performance-Job Costing Oversight to identify profitable and unprofitable work-KPI Dashboards & Visual Reports tailored to owners and project managers-Owner Compensation Planning and long-term financial goal mappingUnlike typical accounting firms that stop at reconciliations and tax prep, Honest Accounting Group takes a hands-on approach—acting as a fractional CFO and finance department for growing firms that are ready to scale.Designed for Growth-Focused OwnersThe new service tier is designed for businesses doing $1M–$20M in revenue, where financial decisions have a growing impact—but a full-time CFO may still be out of reach.“We’ve worked with seven-figure construction firms where the owner had no visibility into job profitability or upcoming cash shortfalls,” said Garcia. “Our goal is to change that. We don’t just deliver spreadsheets—we deliver insight, and we stay by your side.”Already, Honest Accounting Group serves construction clients across the U.S., including roofing companies, commercial cleaning contractors, developers, dental labs with lab techs on payroll, and growing agencies with dispersed teams. With this new offering, the firm aims to double its impact in the next 12 months.Media + Authority StrategyThe launch of the CFO Services Division comes alongside the rapid growth of the firm’s media presence. Through its content platform, Financial Edge by Honest Accounting Group , the company releases weekly YouTube videos and financial breakdowns specifically for business owners in the construction and service industries. Topics include:-Understanding job costing in QuickBooks-How to manage cash flow across project timelines-Red flags that signal financial breakdowns in service businesses-Budget planning and how to avoid tax season surprisesThis media arm helps owners access free financial education while building trust before they engage with the firm’s higher-level CFO support. Free Consultations Now AvailableTo help businesses explore whether the CFO model is a fit, Honest Accounting Group is offering free consultations for contractors, developers, and service business owners. During the consultation, the team reviews the company’s current financial setup and identifies blind spots or risks that may be limiting growth or cash flow.“Every day, we meet smart business owners who simply need a financial co-pilot,” said Garcia. “They don’t need fluff. They need clear numbers, smart planning, and someone they can trust.”About Honest Accounting GroupHonest Accounting Group is a financial consulting and outsourced CFO firm based in Nevada, serving clients across the U.S. The firm specializes in helping construction companies, service-based businesses, and real estate developers clean up their books, improve cash flow, and implement proactive financial systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.