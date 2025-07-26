Press Releases

07/25/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Nationwide Injunction in Birthright Citizenship Case

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after the District Court of Massachusetts reaffirmed a nationwide injunction preventing President Trump’s unconstitutional birthright citizenship executive order from taking effect.

“I’ve been clear about this since the president issued his unconstitutional executive order - the 14th Amendment says what it means, and it means what it says. If you are born on American soil, you are an American. Full stop. There is simply no legitimate legal debate on the meaning of the 14th Amendment, and the president cannot unilaterally overturn a constitutional amendment. Today’s decision in the District Court of Massachusetts only confirms that,” said Attorney General Tong. “While this is yet another important victory against this administration, we know this fight is far from over. They will appeal and keep trying to sow chaos and attack families here in Connecticut and across this country. Rest assured - we are ready for it, and we will not let them.”

