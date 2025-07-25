A Legacy of Love, Imagination, and Hope Comes to Life in 'P. Green Dragon' by Julia Meade and Jasi Meade

Susan Gullion, Julia Meade and Jasi Meade - Authors P. Green Dragon

VA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartwarming tale that transcends generations, author Julia Meade and Jasi Meade proudly announce the release of P. Green Dragon—a magical children’s adventure that blends whimsy, wisdom, and the enduring power of friendship. This deeply personal story, born from a family legacy of storytellers, invites readers into a world where healing begins with hope and the smallest acts of kindness can change lives.At its heart, P. Green Dragon follows Jasi, a young girl grappling with the absence of her best friend. But when a mysterious green dragon appears in her front yard, Jasi embarks on an unforgettable journey. Together, she and the dragon—both coping with their own sense of loss—set out on a mission to reunite the dragon with his family. Along the way, they meet others facing their own challenges, discovering that shared struggles can lead to unexpected friendships and renewed hope.The creation of P. Green Dragon is a story as touching as the tale itself. The book was originally imagined by Julia’s grandmother, Susan Gullion, in 1985, sparked by a playful family tradition involving a green dragon sighting in the backyard. Susan began writing the story but passed away in 2023, leaving the tale in the hands of her daughter, Jasi Meade. Despite battling serious health issues, Jasi carried the torch with passion and creativity, drafting a complete version of the story that her daughter Julia would eventually bring to life on the page. Jasi passed away in May 2025, but her vision and voice remain deeply woven into every chapter.“This book is more than just a children’s story,” says Julia. “It’s the result of three generations of imagination, love, and a shared belief in dreaming big. Helping my mom complete this book allowed me to keep her spirit alive and carry on a legacy that began long before I was born.”The message at the core of P. Green Dragon is both timely and timeless: Kindness breeds connection, and hope can be found in the most unexpected places. Readers young and old will find themselves moved by its themes of empathy, resilience, and the importance of helping others, especially when you’re hurting yourself.As Julia reflects, “Each person who reads this story may take away something different, but I hope they’re inspired to give, to believe, and to never lose hope—even when things feel difficult.”P. Green Dragon is available now for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . Ideal for children ages 6–12, the book is also a heartfelt read for parents, grandparents, and anyone looking to share a meaningful, multi-generational story with the young readers in their life.Julia Meade, 22, is a first-time author dedicated to preserving and sharing her family’s creative legacy. She collaborated closely with her late mother and drew inspiration from her grandmother’s original idea for P. Green Dragon. Julia hopes the story reaches families everywhere and inspires children to embrace friendship, empathy, and their own boundless imaginations.

Julia Meade on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

