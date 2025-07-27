USSOCOM Selects Thor Dynamics to Showcase C-UAS Laser Technology as Global Drone Threat Escalates

Invitation from America’s elite forces underscores strong market pull for Laser Armor™, validating it as the right solution for a new era of warfare.

As nations grapple with a new reality of drone warfare, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has selected Thor Dynamics to showcase its Laser Armor™ counter-drone platform at the command's invitation-only Technical Experimentation (TE) 25-3 event.The selection comes as the threat from unmanned aerial systems (UAS) escalates from a future concept to a daily reality. Ukrainian drone swarms have struck deep inside Russia, targeting critical infrastructure hundreds of miles from any front line. This new reality is mirrored globally. In the Red Sea, Houthi attacks using cost-effective one-way drones on international vessels directly disrupt European supply chains. Meanwhile, in the Pacific, China uses drone fleets for relentless "gray zone" pressure, testing Taiwanese air defenses and normalizing a state of constant intimidation. The vulnerability is universal, with intrusive drone sightings increasing over sensitive sites across the United States, proving no country is immune to this inexpensive and accessible threat."This milestone underscores Thor Dynamics's relentless drive to safeguard national security by revolutionizing drone defense technology," said Tim Chrisman, VP of Government Growth & Policy of Thor Dynamics and a U.S. Army Veteran. "We remain committed to delivering practical, cost-effective solutions that give our warfighters an unmatched advantage on the battlefield."The current economics of drone defense are broken. Anti-drone solutions that cost orders of magnitude more than the drones they target represent a losing economic strategy of attrition. Thor Dynamics was founded to reverse this equation. Thor Dynamics's Laser Armor™ is a directed energy system that flips the cost-curve of defense. By combining the latest in laser science with a reinforcement learning-based guidance system, it provides an affordable, scalable, and ammunition-free solution to neutralize drone swarms. It is designed for seamless integration into existing C2 architectures, providing a defense system that is both user-friendly and decisive.This emerging threat marks the start of a new arms race. Adversaries are actively deploying similar technologies, with China's "Silent Hunter" laser reportedly tested in Ukraine and its mobile OW2-A50 system recently unveiled. Thor Dynamics was founded to ensure the U.S. and its allies can not only compete but dominate in this new battlespace. The company's mission is to arm America with the tools to win the drone war, restoring tactical overmatch by enabling a single operator to defeat an entire swarm.Participation in the SOCOM TE event provides Thor Dynamics the invaluable opportunity to gain direct feedback from elite warfighters, ensuring the Laser Armor™ platform is not just technologically superior, but operationally dominant. This validation is a key step as the company pursues its mission to meet the urgent defense needs of the United States and its allies, a mission that ranges from safeguarding critical infrastructure domestically and deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific, to ultimately, saving warfighters' lives.

