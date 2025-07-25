Curtis Sergeant’s Book The Only One Continues to Equip Christians to Live Fully in, by, and for God

Dr. Curtis Sergeant The Only One: Living Fully In, By, and For God

AL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world searching for purpose and clarity, Dr. Curtis Sergeant’s book The Only One : Living Fully in, by, and for God continues to resonate with believers seeking to live out their faith with greater intentionality. Drawing from decades of mission work and disciple-making across the globe, Sergeant offers a straightforward and powerful guide for growing as a follower of Jesus.This book isn’t about lofty theology or complicated programs. It’s about simple, practical ways anyone can integrate faith into everyday life—ways that have sparked transformation from China to India, and now in homes and churches across the world.A former Vice President for Global Strategy with the International Mission Board and a pioneer of large-scale church planting movements, Dr. Sergeant has trained thousands through initiatives like MetaCamp, the 24:14 coalition, and the Zúme Project. His book reflects those same grassroots, reproducible principles that have impacted millions.“I wrote The Only One to distill the lessons I’ve learned from following Jesus into something anyone can apply,” says Sergeant. “You don’t have to move overseas or become a pastor to live fully for God. This book is about stepping into the life you were created for—right where you are.”At its heart, The Only One is a tool for discipleship and multiplication. It encourages readers not only to grow in their personal relationship with God, but to help others do the same—creating ripple effects that can reach around the world.Though initially released as a free resource, the book’s message has stood the test of time and continues to be shared by churches, small groups, and individuals looking for a practical approach to spiritual growth. Readers can still download the eBook for free at TheOnlyOneBook.com.Dr. Curtis Sergeant’s Additional Works:In addition to The Only One, Sergeant has authored several free children’s books, including Lessons for Life with Mary and Mike, Bible Song Book, The Lamb of God, and Tales of Wonder. All are available electronically at no cost.Resources:Free discipleship tools: https://obeygc2.com Online training: https://zume.training Free eBook: https://TheOnlyOneBook.com

