Essential Hiking, Biking, Running Trails of Philadelphia: Adventure Seekers Have Plenty of Options on Where to Roam and Enjoy Skyline Views This Summer and Beyond

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2025 – Philadelphia has 166 miles of open-space pathways, hiking trails and bike routes waiting to be explored and traversed by wandering adventure seekers. These multi-use trails connect neighborhoods while offering spectacular skyline views and constant reminders of the Greater Philadelphia region’s natural beauty.

Founders William Penn and Hannah Callowhill Penn envisioned a “Greene Countrie Town,” with planned parks integrated into residential and commercial life, when they first sketched out blueprints for Philadelphia in 1682. Today, those lush outdoor squares remain essential to understanding and appreciating the city’s grid system. They serve as the starting points for a tight-knit network of beautiful and expansive hiking, biking and running trails in Philadelphia and the Countryside.

No matter how you like to get around, there is a wooded park or riverside route waiting for you. Here is a handy guide to start your own Philly adventure.

Mountain and Road Biking

Cobbs Creek Trail – This 4.2-mile asphalt, tree-lined path winds around Cobbs Creek and through the historic Mount Moriah Cemetery into Delaware County, from Church Lane in Yeadon to Market Street in Upper Darby. The historic cemetery, founded in the mid-19th-century, is open to the public. Did you know? Cobbs Creek Trail is part of the larger East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile pedestrian and bicycle route that runs between Maine and Florida.

Delaware Canal Towpath – A 60-mile linear park along the Delaware River from Easton to Bristol, Delaware Canal State Park and Towpath are perfect for cyclists and nature enthusiasts who enjoy the wildlife that thrives on the many miles of river shoreline and 11 river islands. The journey takes trail users through historic towns, past farms and by the Lock Tender’s House Visitor Center in New Hope.

Perkiomen Trail – This 20-mile trail is perfect for bike enthusiasts looking for day-long rides due to its crushed-stone surface and watering-hole trailheads, following Perkiomen Creek and traversing the former rail bed of the Perkiomen Line of the Reading Railroad. Locals refer to this trail as the “Perky.”

Schuylkill River Trail (Kelly Drive) & Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Loop – This nearly nine-mile lap hugs both sides of the Schuylkill River. The paved path — part of the larger Schuylkill River Trail — begins behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art, winds its way along Boathouse Row and passes an entrance to Laurel Hill Cemetery on the way to the Falls Bridge in East Falls. Riders cross over the bridge to the opposite side of the river and head back toward the city to finish the second half of the loop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Schuylkill River Trail: Manayunk Towpath – As part of the Schuylkill River Trail, the Manayunk Towpath parallels the Manayunk Canal and runs adjacent to Manayunk’s business district, putting you just steps away from many places to eat and drink after biking. The trail starts at Lock Street (off of Main Street) and continues for 2.2 miles to the Shawmont neighborhood. Connect to this segment of the Schuylkill River Trail from Center City by taking the first half of the Kelly Drive Loop past East Falls Bridge to Ridge Avenue, veer left onto Main Street and make another left on Lock Street.

Schuylkill River Trail: Philadelphia to Parker Ford – For those looking for a (much) longer workout, a 30-plus mile section of the Schuylkill River Trail starts at the Schuylkill Banks in Philadelphia and ends in Parker Ford in Chester County. The primarily flat, tree-lined route is perfect for serious cyclists. Pencil in a stop in Phoenixville for a restorative meal (and maybe a brew) before carrying on.

Spruce Street (between the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers) – While not technically a trail, Spruce Street extends from the Schuylkill River to the Delaware River and is certainly one of Center City’s most beautiful roads. Start at 25th and Spruce streets and pass through scenic neighborhoods like Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West and Society Hill on the way to Spruce Street Harbor Park — the perfect location to cool down when it’s open during the warmer months — at the other end. A designated bike lane runs from east to west, starting at Christopher Columbus Boulevard and ending at 25th Street.

Jogging and Walking

Bartram’s Mile – Part of the Schuylkill River Trail, Bartram’s Mile starts at 56th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard and winds through the beautiful Bartram’s Garden, extending north to the Grays Ferry Bridge. Need a break? Relax in the garden, a free public park and National Historic Landmark that’s home to a botanical garden, an 18th-century estate, a reclaimed meadow, natural tidal wetlands, a public dock for fishing and boating, and significant historic trees.

Benjamin Franklin Pedestrian Walkway – The beautiful, iconic Benjamin Franklin Bridge spans just one and a half miles across the Delaware River, connecting Philadelphia to New Jersey. Start at Fifth and Race streets and take the pedestrian walkway across the bridge and back for a three-mile workout, complete with an impressive look at the skyline. Once back in Philadelphia, stretch out post-activity at the nearby Race Street Pier, which offers some amazing views of the river and the bridge.

Forbidden Drive in Wissahickon Valley Park – More commonly known as Forbidden Drive (named because cars were banned from traveling on it in the 1920s), the fairly flat Wissahickon Valley Park gravel trail follows the Wissahickon Creek for 5.5 miles, from Lincoln Drive to Germantown Avenue. Hungry? Valley Green Inn, located centrally within the park, is open for lunch and dinner.

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum – Within this refuge for rare plants, birds and land animals, runners can find 10 miles of trails that weave around the largest freshwater tidal marsh in Pennsylvania. Located in Delaware County, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum is only about eight miles away from Center City Philadelphia.

Penn Park – Stretching from Walnut Street to South Street, the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Park offers an oasis of recreational and athletic outdoor components. Surrounding the turf fields, pick-up soccer games, a tennis center and other designated sporting areas are four running and walking paths that create track-like routes. Make the short jaunt over to the Cira Green rooftop park for skyline views.

The Centennial 5k Route – The Centennial 5K Route is a paved path that weaves its way through grassy parkland in Fairmount Park, perfect for joggers looking for a 5K loop or families seeking a well-marked path to cruise along on a shorter bike ride. The trail begins behind the Please Touch Museum, then passes by the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center before looping around the Centennial District, where the 1876 Centennial Exposition was held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Running and Long Distance

Boxers’ Trail – Named for the boxers – including Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier – who’ve used it as their training grounds, the Boxers’ Trail winds its way around East Fairmount Park, connecting spots like the historic Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse and the area’s historic mansions to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The Fairmount Park Conservancy revitalized a gateway to the trail at Dauphin Street and Greenland Drive, while the southern end starts at Sedgley Woods Disc Golf Course at 33rd and Oxford streets. The trail is also accessible via the Kelly Drive Loop.

Glen Providence Park – Adventurous runners can hit the trails of Glen Providence Park – 33 beautiful acres nestled in a steep valley, including two miles of trails – where all (unpaved) roads lead to the pond in the center of the park. Keep an eye out for wildlife along the way, since the park serves as a bird sanctuary. Another thing that makes this spot special: The park has been maintained in its natural state since it was donated as a public space in 1935.

Horse-Shoe Trail at French Creek State Park – The 130-mile Horse-Shoe Trail — connected to the Circuit Trails network — is a favorite among horseback riders and serious hikers, who share the space with runners and bikers between Montgomery County and Harrisburg. In the 7,700-acre French Creek State Park, the trail runs along both Hopewell and Scotts Run lakes in scenic Chester County.

Rocky Run – In his celebrated run, Rocky Balboa conquered a 30-mile venture across the city. For a run that’s slightly more manageable, follow this three-mile route that starts at Ninth Street and Washington Avenue — the heart of the Italian Market where Rocky ran to the sounds of cheering fans — and ends just like Rocky’s run: with a sprint up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Bonus: Run back down the steps to give Rocky Balboa a high five. (His statue is located to the right of the base of the steps.)

Multi-Purpose Trails: Make Your Own Adventure

Cynwyd Heritage Trail – This nearly two-mile route — with clear quarter-mile markers — runs northeast from SEPTA’s Cynwyd Station, passes Bala Cynwyd Park and West Laurel Hill Cemetery and ends at Belmont Avenue at Rock Hill Road. Gravel and asphalt paths along the route make it very run- and bike-friendly. Near the trail’s end in Bala Cynwyd, runners and bikers can connect to the other side of the Schuylkill River and navigate to the Schuylkill River Trail via the Manayunk Bridge Trail.

FDR Park and The Navy Yard Loop – The paved, relatively flat loop in FDR Park is perfect for a leisurely jog or bike ride. Enter at the corner of South Broad Street and Pattison Avenue and take the loop around the tennis courts, ball fields, lakes and more nestled within the green space. For more rustic footpaths, check out the South Philly Meadow trails that repurpose disused golf course grounds as a recreation meadow accessible from the park entrance at 20th Street and Pattison Avenue. (Birders might want to pack a pair of binoculars — the park offers stellar birdwatching.) For even more mileage, head south on Broad Street after completing the FDR Park loop and take on another loop around The Navy Yard to total 5.5 miles. Check out The Navy Yard’s rotating art exhibits while you’re there.

Grays Ferry Crescent – Bordering the east side of the Schuylkill River from Wharton Street to 34th Street, this paved trail is ideal for a light jog, bike ride or walk. The Christian to Crescent Trail Connector opened in May 2025 as a way to connect the southern end of the Schuylkill River Trail at Christian Street to the Grays Ferry Crescent segment at 34th Street. The connector extends Schuylkill Banks by 2,812 feet and features a 650-foot cable-stay bridge, with trail lighting for nighttime use.

Schuylkill River Trail: Schuylkill Banks and Boardwalk – The Schuylkill Banks is open year-round for walking, jogging, cycling, picnics and dog-walking. Start on the South Street Bridge and take the ramp to the paved Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, which extends the trail out over the river, and continue along the path to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a nice 1.6-mile jog or ride — as well as fantastic views of the Philadelphia skyline. Explore the Azalea Garden or soak up views of Boathouse Row from near the Fairmount Water Works before heading back the way you came.

Sections of the Delaware River Trail – The Port Richmond Trail is a two-mile L-shaped route that runs parallel to Delaware and Allegheny avenues alongside the Delaware River in lower Northeast Philadelphia (two miles). The Washington Avenue Green section of the trail starts at Washington Avenue and Columbus Boulevard, winds through the Washington Avenue Pier green space and ends at the Walmart at Pier 70 (0.5 miles). Another stretch contains a curb-protected two-bike lane and adjacent sidewalk, starting at Spring Garden Street and along Delaware Avenue and Penn Street and eventually hits the trail along the waterfront behind Rivers Casino (0.6 miles).

The Pennypack Trail – Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia covers more than 1,600 acres of woodlands, meadows, wetlands and fields. There are many miles of paved and unpaved trails that are great for biking and running, the most scenic being the Pennypack Trail, which runs 9.5 miles along Pennypack Creek from Philadelphia’s border with Montgomery County to the Delaware River.

Valley Forge National Historical Park – Valley Forge National Historical Park equates to paradise for avid runners and bikers, with more than 30 miles of trails to conquer. Nearly two miles of the paved Schuylkill River Trail, which connects sites in Montgomery County and Philadelphia, run through the north side of the park. The paved, multi-use Joseph Plumb Martin Trail spans nearly nine miles and connects a number of the park’s historic sites. Cyclists can take advantage of a total of 18.2 miles of authorized bike trails. Their 50th anniversary as a national park will be celebrated on July 4, 2026.

