Visit Philadelphia and Sisterly Love Collective Launch Citywide Bakery Map Featuring 30 Neighborhood Gems

PHILADELPHIA, December 11, 2025 – Visit Philadelphia, in partnership with Sisterly Love Collective and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Ellen Yin, unveils an interactive bakery map celebrating the bakers, traditions and neighborhood spots shaping the city’s pastry landscape. Featuring 30 diverse shops across Philadelphia, the map highlights the creativity and community roots behind each bakery, underscoring the city’s growing reputation as a destination for pastry lovers.

Launching amid peak holiday indulgence and rising national interest in bakery tourism, the map debuts at a moment when “little treat culture” is influencing the way people travel. According to Fast Company, travelers today are “swapping traditional souvenirs for croissants, canelés and city-famous cookies.” This new genre of “bakery pilgrims” are traveling thousands of miles in pursuit of the perfect loaf, including right here in Philadelphia, where local bakeries continue to earn national acclaim while racking up multiple James Beard nods.

The digital map is available at visitphilly.com/bakeries. Printed guides will be distributed to all bakeries, and the full list of participating locations can be found on the website. Designed for residents and visitors alike, it offers an easy way to navigate all 30 bakeries and features custom illustrations of their signature items created by Philadelphia-based artist Molly Egan.

As The Inquirer’s Michael Klein has noted, “everyone is saying it with flour,” reflecting the momentum of Philadelphia’s bakery scene. With business booming and local shops earning national recognition, the timing is ideal to spotlight their contributions to the city’s broader culinary story.

“Visit Philadelphia’s first-ever bakery map allows us to showcase our excitement around the city’s delicious, diverse and eclectic baking scene,” said Ellen Yin, founder of High Street Hospitality and Sisterly Love Collective. “Wherever you are in the City of Brotherly and Sisterly Affection, you can feel the neighborly connection that local bakeries bring to their communities. Sisterly Love Collective is honored to support bakeries across the city, especially those that are women-owned.”

Each featured bakery offers a distinct perspective and experience – from iconic, century-old institutions preserving long-held traditions to contemporary shops introducing new techniques and flavors. Together, they reflect the depth and creativity of Philadelphia’s culinary community.

Participating bakeries include:

“We’re heading into 2026 with a renewed focus on neighborhood experiences,” said Angela Val, President & CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “This map is an invitation to walk our city, meet the makers behind our favorite treats and taste the creativity happening in every corner of Philadelphia.”

This launch marks the first step in an ongoing effort to spotlight Philadelphia’s pastry scene. In 2026, Visit Philadelphia and Sisterly Love Collective plan to introduce additional bakery-map experiences, including potential walking tours and events.

To access the digital map, bakery profiles and media assets, visit visitphilly.com/bakeries.

