New Report Offers a Deep Dive with MillionPodcasts’ Founder on the Future of Podcast PR

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luxe List—an editorial and broadcast platform revered for its travel, dining and brand reviews and guides—today announced it has published a new report featuring a deep dive conversation with Vineet Agarwal, Founder of MillionPodcasts, to discuss how their platform is helping PR professionals, marketers, and business owners cut through the noise, why podcast visibility is more valuable than ever, and what’s coming next in the world of audio-first media outreach.

Following is an EXCERPT of the story that may be read in full at TheLuxeList.com:

As podcasting continues to explode—with over 2.6 million shows and more than 60 million episodes available—marketers, publicists, and entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to this format as a primary channel for thought leadership and brand visibility. Yet, identifying and contacting the right podcasts remains a time-intensive challenge. MillionPodcasts, a rapidly growing platform, is tackling this problem head-on with a robust database of verified podcast contacts, advanced search filters, and a user-centric outreach management system.

Here are highlights about the solution from a conversation with MillionPodcasts Founder Vineet Agarwal:

Q: Vineet, what inspired the creation of MillionPodcasts? Was there a particular gap in the market you were aiming to fill?

A: Absolutely. I saw firsthand how inefficient it was to find relevant podcasts for clients. You’d spend hours digging through Spotify or Apple Podcasts, trying to figure out who the host was, whether they accept guests, and how to contact them—usually to hit a dead end. We built MillionPodcasts to eliminate that friction. Our mission is simple: take the guesswork out of podcast outreach so you can focus on the story, not the scavenger hunt.

Q: What kind of professionals or businesses are using MillionPodcasts the most right now?

A: We have three primary user groups. First, PR professionals who use the platform to pitch their clients to podcasts in targeted verticals. Second, marketers and founders using it to find shows for guest appearances or sponsorships. And third, podcasters themselves—those researching competitors or seeking guests. We’ve also seen a rise in use from authors, coaches, journalists and influencers who are treating podcasts as a core part of their media mix.

Q: The platform touts over 1 million podcasts with contacts—what kind of data can users expect when they run a search?

A: Users get more than just show titles and categories. We provide verified email contacts, social media handles, producer or booking agent names with emails, and show platform links. You can filter by niche, language, audience engagement metrics, guest-friendly shows, sponsorship presence—you name it. It’s about precision and speed. Plus, the contact database is updated regularly, with over 30,000 new contacts added in the last three months alone.

Q: What features do users love most, and what are you hearing in terms of time saved or campaign results?

A: The number one thing we hear is, “This saved us dozens of hours.” The ability to create targeted lists, export contacts, and start pitching within minutes is a game changer. Users also appreciate that credits roll over month to month and that searches don’t burn through their quotas unless they view contacts—making it cost-efficient. Some publicists have even told us they’ve built 3-4x more podcast placements since joining.

Q: From your vantage point, how has the role of podcast interviews changed in a brand’s PR strategy over the last few years?

A: Podcasts have gone from “nice to have” to “must-have.” They're intimate, long-form, and often evergreen, which makes them incredibly valuable for building thought leadership. Unlike traditional media, you’re not fighting for 10 seconds of airtime. And now with video podcasts rising—especially on YouTube—the SEO and visibility benefits are doubling. For B2B brands, niche podcasts are often more valuable than a top-tier media hit because the audience is so highly qualified.

Q: Many podcast tools focus on discovery, but you position MillionPodcasts as a full outreach engine. What’s the difference?

A: Discovery is only step one. What makes MillionPodcasts different is that it’s built for execution—finding the show and the person behind it and managing everything in organized lists. We're not just surfacing shows; we're helping users move through the full outreach workflow with verified data, and access to every podcast on all major platform—all in one place.

