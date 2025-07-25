$10M to Support Coastal Shoreline Project in Buffalo

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million to support the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park’s Coastal Shoreline Project in the City of Buffalo. The funding from the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act is part of a $65 million initiative to enhance the resiliency of the Lake Erie shoreline by replacing an aging 100-year-old seawall and naturalizing the shoreline along the park property.

“Enhancing the Ralph Wilson Park is just the type of project New York voters envisioned when they overwhelmingly supported the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act in 2022,” Governor Hochul said. “This park restoration project enhances accessible recreational opportunities just steps away from downtown Buffalo while advancing a more sustainable and resilient future for the Lake Erie shoreline. By bolstering and naturalizing the urban shoreline, we’re helping protect this special area from high water, reducing flooding from extreme weather events driven by climate change and enhancing valuable shoreline fish and wildlife habitat.”

Governor Hochul first announced the transformation of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park property in 2022. The waterfront location on the east end of Lake Erie at its confluence with the Niagara River provides desirable lake access but is also subject to frequent and damaging wind, ice, and waves. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ condition assessment of the seawall in June 2011 showed significant deterioration requiring repairs to structural failures along this stretch of shoreline.

In 2018, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation committed $50 million to support the City of Buffalo and surrounding community to transform the former LaSalle Park into a world-class destination. The Wilson Foundation provided additional funding to launch the Imagine LaSalleinitiative, a multi-year, community-driven effort to explore and develop a community vision for the park as it undergoes a $110 million transformation. The park’s name honors the legacy of the late Buffalo Bills owner, American veteran, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

The City of Buffalo, University at Buffalo Regional Institute, and community engagement group Imagine LaSalle conducted outreach and created a redevelopment plan for Ralph Wilson Park that includes replacement of part of the degraded sea wall with a resilient softened shoreline that will dissipate damaging wave energy, reduce flood risk, and create recreational waterfront access.

New York State is contributing $10 million in funding from the Environmental Bond Act, administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to support Phase II of the shoreline redevelopment, including the Blueway, at Ralph Wilson Park to rehabilitate a segment of the Lake Erie shoreline, replace the deteriorating seawall with a more resilient, graded revetment-based shoreline that reduces flooding of City infrastructure, provide waterfront access to car-top watercraft, and contribute to the larger efforts of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. This new resilient shoreline includes an armored natural slope that will restore habitat while protecting a revamped community gem. The park is a world class destination that serves neighborhoods, residents from Western New York, and beyond. The park features a new signature pedestrian bridge that spans I-90 and connects neighbors with a regional destination. The park builds on existing high value amenities such as the swimming pool, splash pad, skate park, and dog park and by adding new and revamped community assets which include: an active-imaginative play garden, soccer fields, baseball and softball diamonds, tennis courts, playground areas with custom equipment, picnic shelters and concession stands, and miles of pedestrian and bike paths.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “As climate change and extreme weather continue to impact our shorelines, the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act is one of the most critical tools we have to support projects like the shoreline restoration at Ralph Wilson Park in Buffalo. This investment is helping New York State safeguard communities from extreme weather, protect natural resources and drinking water, and ensure people have places to explore nature and public recreation. Under Governor Hochul’s sustained leadership and generational investments, New York State is committed to building a healthier, more sustainable, and resilient future for every New Yorker.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said,“Empire State Development is pleased to support the Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park project through the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper by funding paddlesport launches to provide safe access to the water. The excitement for this project is building as we work to create a thriving waterfront that attracts visitors, boosts tourism, and generates economic activity.”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “We applaud this latest investment in the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park shoreline project, which builds on EFC’s earlier support of nearly $2.5 million through our Green Innovation Grant Program. This transformational project is a model for how Environmental Bond Act funding can strengthen shoreline resiliency, improve water quality, and reconnect communities to their natural waterfronts. We're proud of the continued partnership on projects like this that deliver long-lasting benefits for Buffalo and the region.”

In addition to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, and Empire State Development are supporting the current phase of shoreline restoration. Other contributing partners to previous phases of the project include the Great Lakes Commission, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, Dormitory of the State of New York, City of Buffalo, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and the Western New York Land Conservancy.

State Senator Ryan said, "When New Yorkers voted to pass the Environmental Bond Act, we took a massive step forward to promote climate resiliency, insulate communities across the state from the impacts of climate change, and invest in the future of parks and green spaces across New York. This project is a natural fit for the bond act's shoreline restoration funding. This funding will help protect the park and the pumping station for decades to come, which is essential for the future of the City of Buffalo. I thank Governor Hochul and the DEC for recognizing this critical need."

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and DEC for their $10 million investment in Niagara River shoreline restoration with the seawall replacement. This investment will protect and complement the continued redevelopment of Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park, the shoreline aquatic habitat, and recreational water access. Both investments will be appreciated by generations of Buffalonians to come.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera said, “This investment and commitment to the Coastal Shoreline Project at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park will ensure that this treasured community space is both environmentally resilient and accessible for generations to come. This project strengthens our shoreline, restores natural habitats, and enhances a beloved public destination that connects Buffalo’s neighborhoods both to its waterfront and to each other. This is a win for sustainability, recreation, and regional pride, and I’m proud to continue building on New York State’s commitment to our region’s greatest natural assets.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “Ralph Wilson Park represents a once-in-a-generation transformative investment in the future of Buffalo’s waterfront and in the quality of life for our residents. This $10 million investment through the Environmental Bond Act helps us build a more sustainable future by safeguarding critical infrastructure, enhancing natural ecosystems, and strengthening the long-term resiliency of our Lake Erie shoreline — all while honoring the community’s vision for a park that is inclusive, accessible, and connected to surrounding neighborhoods. I want to thank Governor Hochul, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for their partnership and shared commitment to making Buffalo a greener, stronger, and more connected city.”

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation President & CEO David Egner said, “Throughout the Imagine LaSalle community engagement process, thousands of residents shared their hopes and concerns for the future of the park. As the Foundation joins with the City of Buffalo, State of New York and dozens of public and private partners to invest in the incredible transformation of Ralph Wilson Park into the community’s vision, it’s critical that we also address the safety and resiliency needs along the shoreline so the park can be enjoyed today, tomorrow and long into the future.”

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy Executive Director Katie Campos said, “This funding shores up one of the most vital pieces of infrastructure in our city—and unlocks the next phase of a once-in-a-generation investment in Ralph Wilson Park. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and the support of the Environmental Bond Act, we are delivering on the community’s bold vision for a world-class, resilient, and welcoming waterfront park. This shoreline not only protects the park and our drinking water system—it makes the entire transformation possible.”

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka said, “Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has guided efforts in the region for decades in order to create living shorelines and a healthier environment, and we couldn't be happier with the results and progress that has been made by all of the partners working on this project at Ralph Wilson Park. The vision has always been to create a more resilient waterfront in the face of climate change, to endure relentless Lake Erie seiche impacts, and to rehabilitate habitat for the fish and wildlife that can once again thrive here. Through collaboration and creativity, that vision is becoming a reality. Thank you to the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and state and federal partners including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the New York State Department of Conservation, for collaborating on the transformation of this invaluable Great Lakes shoreline and community space.”

On Nov. 8, 2022, New Yorkers overwhelmingly approved the Environmental Bond Act ballot proposition to make $4.2 billion available for environmental and community projects. The Environmental Bond Act supports new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution, and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. State agencies, local governments, and partners can access this historic funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs.

This investment is the latest step in Bond Act investments to enhance shoreline resiliency, encourage economic development, revitalize neighborhoods, and bolster recreational opportunities. In April, the Governor announced $60 million in Environmental Bond Act funding for the next round of Green Resiliency Grants to support vital stormwater management and resilient infrastructure projects in flood-prone communities across New York State. Applications for this program are due by Aug. 15, 2025. To learn more about resources available for resilient Bond Act-supported projects, visit environmentalbondact.ny.gov.



New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure. With an additional $500 million for clean water infrastructure in the 2025-2026 enacted State Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017. The budget also maintains a strong commitment to environmental conservation with a $425 million Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). This funding bolsters a wide array of vital programs, including land acquisition for habitat and open space preservation, climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives, and water quality improvement projects.