Governor signs emergency order for Doña Ana County flooding

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency order to make $750,000 in state funding available to support state agencies responding to the flooding in Doña Ana County.

“Vado is facing devastating flooding, and this crisis demands immediate action,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico is mobilizing resources to support this resilient community through recovery.”

Executive Order 2025-333 directs the New Mexico Department of Finance Administration to allocate $750,000 to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) for emergency response efforts.

The state of New Mexico has also requested team from FEMA to assist with preliminary damage assessments next week to determine whether the county meets the requirements for federal assistance.

The State Disaster Helpline is available to residents looking for resources from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-833-663-4736. Information can also be found on the DHSEM’s website.