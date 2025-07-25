Consumer Defense Law Group Saves Sacramento Home Via Surplus Trustee Sale Reversal

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Defense Law Group secured a powerful win for Sacramento homeowners Michael Andrews and Rhiannon White, who reclaimed ownership of their foreclosed property through a surplus trustee sale reversal . This outcome, once an impossibility in their eyes, became reality because Consumer Defense Law Group believed they could get the home back and acted decisively.Michael Andrews and Rhiannon White lost their family's home to foreclosure on June 17, 2025. Despite purchasing the property in 2011 for $72,000 and its current value exceeding $326,000, financial hardships forced them behind on mortgage payments.The property entered the foreclosure process when a Notice of Default recorded on April 2023, followed by a Notice of Trustee Sale in September 2024. On the June 17, 2025 auction date, the home went up for sale with a published bid of $162,113, opening at $234,500, and ultimately selling to the highest bidder for $249,000. This generated $86,887 in surplus funds – the amount remaining after the sale price exceeded the total owed to the lender.Many firms focus solely on helping homeowners retrieve these surplus funds for a percentage, but Andrews and White's priority wasn't the money; it was saving their family home. The homeowners contacted the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a Loss Mitigation Nonprofit Organization focused on Homeownership Preservation and Affordable Housing. The Nonprofit quicky identified the clients need to be referred to Consumer Defense Law Group, a highly skilled Wrongful Foreclosure Litigation Law Firm, to explore his legal options, and Consumer Defense Law Group was retained to explore all possible legal avenues.Consumer Defense Law Group promptly issued a formal demand letter, meticulously outlining the strong factual basis and alleged procedural irregularities in the foreclosure process. This powerful demand convinced the relevant parties to reverse the sale. Ultimately, through diligent effort and robust negotiations, Consumer Defense Law Group reversed the sale, and homeowners recovered their home without the need for court intervention.This pivotal case highlights the critical importance of proper legal assistance and aggressive advocacy in reversing a trustee sale. It powerfully demonstrates homeowners can fight back against foreclosure actions and regain their properties, even when most other companies only offer limited services like surplus fund retrieval.

