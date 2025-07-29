Physicians Research Group and Indiana Health Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Mental Health Epidemic

Physicians Research Group and Indiana Health Group unite to expand access to innovative mental health clinical trials across Indiana.

Joint Effort Aims to Improve Access to Clinical Trials and Advance Mental Health Solutions

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physicians Research Group (PRG) and Indiana Health Group (IHG) are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at improving access to clinical trials and providing innovative solutions to combat the ongoing mental health epidemic. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey to enhance treatment options, foster mental health awareness, and advance scientific research in the field.

Mental health challenges have reached alarming levels, impacting individuals, families, and communities worldwide. With many still struggling to access adequate care, innovative approaches are needed to address this growing crisis. Physicians Research Group, renowned for its expertise in managing clinical trials, and Indiana Health Group, recognized as one of the largest private mental health practices in the Midwest, are joining forces to drive meaningful change.

One of the central goals of this partnership is to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and the patients who can benefit most. By combining PRG’s extensive experience in clinical trial management with IHG’s robust patient network and expertise in mental health care, the collaboration aims to provide individuals with access to promising treatments and therapies through clinical trials. This effort will empower patients with new options and provide invaluable data to further scientific understanding and innovation.

The partnership will also focus on identifying and implementing solutions to improve mental health care delivery. By leveraging data-driven insights, clinical expertise, and community engagement, PRG and IHG aim to create a more inclusive and accessible mental health ecosystem. The organizations are committed to addressing barriers to care, including social stigma and systemic inequities, and promoting a culture where mental health is prioritized as an essential element of overall well-being.

“This partnership with Indiana Health Group represents a significant advancement in our mission to tackle the mental health crisis head-on,” said Robert Wallace, Founder and CEO of Physicians Research Group. “By expanding access to cutting-edge clinical trials, we’re creating new pathways to care and delivering hope to individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.”

Working in collaboration with Physician’s Research Group, Indiana Health Group continues in its efforts to bring cutting edge treatment options to our patients and our community. “We are excited to partner with PRG to provide Hoosiers with the opportunity to participate in clinical medical research that advances our knowledge and our ability to offer new, safe and effective treatments for a variety of mental health conditions,” said Dr. Christopher Bojrab, President of Indiana Health Group.

About Physicians Research Group

Physicians Research Group (PRG), a leading clinical trial management organization, is committed to advancing medical innovation and improving patient outcomes. Leveraging a robust network of healthcare providers and access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure, PRG plays a vital role in connecting patients with cutting-edge therapies while helping sponsors accelerate the development of life-changing treatments.

About Indiana Health Group

Established in 1987, Indiana Health Group is one of the Midwest’s largest behavioral health private practices, offering comprehensive care to individuals of all ages. With a multidisciplinary team of experts, IHG is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and evidence-based mental health services.

Together, Physicians Research Group and Indiana Health Group are united in their mission to bring hope, healing, and progress to the field of mental health. Stay tuned for updates on clinical trials and initiatives stemming from this innovative partnership.

