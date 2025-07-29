ThoughtFocus Appoints Nick Sharma as Chief Executive Officer

ThoughtFocus logo

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoughtFocus, a leading technology services and AI solutions company, today announced the appointment of Nick Sharma as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Sharma succeeds Shylesh Krishnan, who led the company as CEO since 2022 and will remain actively involved with the company as a member of the Board.Nick Sharma brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the technology and services sector, most recently serving as CEO of Excellerate, where he led significant growth initiatives. Sharma has held senior roles at Digital Equipment (now HPE), Notel, Unisys, Satyam (now Tech Mahindra) and was CEO at CSS Corp, Savanis and recently Excellarate. Throughout his career, he has focused on building world-class digital services organizations, scaling operations and delivering long-term value for clients and shareholders.“I want to thank Shylesh for his warm welcome and leadership,” said Sharma. “I am honored to join ThoughtFocus and grateful to the Board for the trust they have placed in me. What drew me to this company is the strength of its people, its deep technical and industry expertise, and a culture driven by a shared desire to win. I am energized by the foundation already in place and excited to partner with the team to accelerate our next phase of growth.”Reflecting on his tenure, outgoing CEO Shylesh Krishnan shared:“The past three years—and my 21 years as a founding member—have been among the most meaningful chapters of my life. We have built something special at ThoughtFocus, and I believe now is the right time to welcome a new leader with a fresh perspective to guide us forward. Nick brings the growth mindset and operational depth we need for this next chapter. I am confident in the direction ahead and will continue supporting the team during the transition and beyond as a member of the Board.”Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital and ThoughtFocus Board Member, added:“Nick’s proven leadership in scaling technology and digital services businesses makes him the ideal choice to lead ThoughtFocus into its next era. His ability to align strategy with execution, combined with a strong focus on people and culture, is exactly what we need as we expand our market presence. We’re grateful to Shylesh for his leadership and look forward to continued collaboration with both leaders.”This leadership transition underscores ThoughtFocus’ ongoing commitment to investing in growth, innovation, and delivering lasting value to its clients and partners around the world.About ThoughtFocusThoughtFocus helps forward-looking companies and organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, and higher education/public services sectors innovate and achieve a better future faster. ThoughtFocus’ innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. With headquarters in the U.S., the company has more than 3000 employees in locations spread across five countries. For more information, please visit the company website www.thoughtfocus.com

