Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,638 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Comment and Adoption of Rules

A Notice of Comment have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter:

  1. 20250253 - Proposed Amendments to the North Dakota Rules of Criminal Procedure and North Dakota Rules of Evidence

An Order of Adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matter:

  1. 20250248 - Proposed Amendments to Appendix to North Dakota Rule for Continuing Education 4

 

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Notice of Comment and Adoption of Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more