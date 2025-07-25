MDC announces fish salvage order now in effect at Benton Park Lake in St. Louis City

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in cooperation with the City of St. Louis, has authorized an Emergency Fish Salvage Order for Benton Park Lake in in St. Louis. The order is in effect immediately and continues through Aug. 14.

Sinkholes close to the lake have siphoned water away, causing water levels to drop. The low water has made sustaining fish populations in the lake impossible. To remove and utilize the lake’s existing fish population, the Emergency Fish Salvage Order issued by MDC allows for a temporary suspension of fishing methods restrictions for Benton Park Lake. During the order, anglers may take all species of fish from the lake (excluding endangered species listed in 3 CSR 10-4.111 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri).

In addition to fishing methods already authorized for the lake, the order enables anglers to take fish by the following methods: gig, snagging, grabbing, dip net, throw net, seine, and by hand. The order also calls for a temporary suspension of length limits, daily limits, and possession limits for all fish taken from Benton Park Lake. These temporary parameters will expand opportunities for those who fish the lake.

“Since the fish won’t survive in such low water levels, this emergency salvage action will enable anglers to make use of the existing fish community and will help ensure that this valuable resource does not go to waste,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist John Schulte.

Anglers between the ages of 16 and 65 must still hold a valid Missouri Fishing Permit to fish at the lake.

An investigation into the source of water loss and a solution to the issue will begin on Aug. 15, when the remaining water will be fully drained. Potential renovation options will also be considered.

The order will be in effect during the hours when Benton Park Lake is normally open for public use and fishing.

Being the hottest time of the year, Schulte also suggests the public keep a lookout for turtles, frogs, and other wildlife that may be trying to find alternative water sources while the lake is being worked on.

Benton Park Lake is owned and managed by the City of St. Louis. MDC stocks the one-acre lake and manages its fish resources as part of its St. Louis Urban Fishing Program. The park is located at the corner of Jefferson and Arsenal Streets.