Filipino community calls for cultural centre

CANADA, July 25 - A recently released What We Heard report highlights that B.C.’s Filipino community shares a vision for a provincial cultural centre dedicated to community spirit, recognition and representation, and programming that supports people in British Columbia to learn about Filipino culture and heritage.

The contributions of the Filipino Canadian community in B.C. are an important part of the province’s history, culture and success. That’s why government launched a public engagement survey on May 31, 2024, that invited people in British Columbia, especially those of Filipino heritage, to share their vision for a provincial Filipino cultural centre. The 10-question survey was open until Dec. 31, 2024, and received more than 1,200 survey responses.

“We are proud to recognize Filipino Canadians’ heritage and their vital contributions to B.C.’s success,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We’re grateful to the many people who completed the survey and the communities who contributed to the roundtable discussions. We’re heartened to know that our work going forward will be community informed and community-led.”

As part of the engagement and to ensure meaningful collaboration, the Province hosted roundtable discussions with key representatives from Filipino community organizations in August 2023, September 2023 and February 2024. These roundtables provided an open forum for community leaders to discuss government’s commitment, the engagement process and the steps needed to advance the development of a cultural centre.

“This survey and report help ensure that we recognize Filipino Canadians’ impactful contributions to B.C. in a way that honours their needs and desires,” said Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, mental health and addictions. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside the community to realize their vision and move forward in our collective goal of building a province that is more inclusive and representative.”

The Province did this work in collaboration with Mabuhay House Society, which helped in community engagement planning and raising awareness. The society formed partnerships with more than 30 community organizations and engaged in more than 30 events for this engagement.

With the community’s vision for a cultural centre reflected in the What We Heard report, government will continue to work with local Filipino Canadian organizations and communities to advance this project.

Quotes:

Mable Elmore, MLA for Vancouver-Kensington –

“The What We Heard report clearly shows the Filipino community’s dedication to the spirit of ‘kapwa,’ to embrace our shared identity, as participants expressed their need for a cultural centre that fosters connection and feels like home. I’m so proud of the Filipino community for how many people contributed to this engagement, and I’m looking forward to watching this project advance with the voices of the Filipino community leading the way.”

Lester de Guzman, chair, Mabuhay House Society –

“This report represents more than data; it reflects our dreams, our pride and our shared identity as Filipino Canadians. We commend the Province for its commitment to listening to our voices and making space for our stories. Through the incredible work and support of our volunteers, community members and organization, this report is a testament to a strong Filipino value of Bayanihan spirit, a spirit of communal unity and co-operation.”

Quick Facts:

Filipino Canadians are the fourth largest visible minority in B.C. and are expected to more than double by 2041.

The majority of B.C.’s Filipino population live and work in the Lower Mainland.

Metro Vancouver has the second largest Filipino population in Canada, with significant communities in Surrey, Vancouver, Richmond and Burnaby.

Filipinos have the highest labour force participation amongst all Canadians, with four out of five individuals above the age of 15 employed.

Learn More:

To read the What We Heard report, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/app/uploads/sites/121/2025/07/Provincial-Filipino-Cultural-Centre-What-We-Heard-Report-July-2025.pdf