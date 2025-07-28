Meet Alegi: The Startup Predicting Legal Claims

Alegi AI Case Assessment Alegi Logo

Groundbreaking AI-powered platform empowers law firms to instantly assess case viability, reducing un-billable hours and resources.

Our platform is a game-changer for legal professionals, providing immediate clarity and actionable insights that significantly enhance decision-making efficiency.” — Juan Pablo Mayoral

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alegi , an innovative legal technology startup, today announced the launch of its revolutionary AI-native platform designed to transform how lawyers assess potential legal claims. The platform provides immediate, data-driven predictions on case outcomes, risks, costs, and likelihood of success, enabling law firms to quickly and confidently determine which cases to pursue. Early adopters report cutting un-billable hours spent on case evaluations by over 74%, while implementing security into their workflows.Traditionally, law firms lose countless hours evaluating the potential profitability and success of new cases. According to recent industry studies, attorneys spend up to 40% of their time on non-billable activities, significantly impacting firm productivity and profitability. Alegi directly addresses this widespread industry pain point by automating and streamlining the preliminary case assessment process.Alegi’s platform leverages security, privacy and advanced machine learning algorithms with access to more than a billion precedent documents to provide predictive insights with unparalleled security, speed and accuracy. By removing the guesswork from initial evaluations, Alegi significantly reduces human bias and error, empowering law firms to make strategic, evidence-based decisions.“With Alegi, we aim to revolutionize the way law firms approach case selection,” says Juan Pablo Mayoral, CEO of Alegi. “Attorneys no longer need to rely on gut instincts alone. Our AI-driven insights offer clarity and confidence from the start, ensuring firms focus on the right cases, every time.”The legal technology market is rapidly expanding, projected to reach $34.6 billion by 2026. Within this landscape, Alegi is uniquely positioned by targeting a critical area largely overlooked by existing solutions: early case assessment. By optimizing this first step in litigation, Alegi helps law firms maximize resources, reduce costs, and enhance overall firm profitability and competitive advantage.Alegi invites interested law firms and legal professionals to visit their website to learn more and schedule a personalized demonstration. Join the future of legal case prediction, today.About Alegi: Alegi is a pioneering AI-native legal technology platform dedicated to transforming the initial case assessment process for lawyers and law firms. Alegi’s predictive analytics offer instant, actionable insights into potential legal claims, significantly reducing non-billable hours and enhancing decision-making. For more information, visit www.alegi.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.