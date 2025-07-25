Austin Disaster Relief Network Continues Cleanup Efforts and Survivor Care in Multi-county Flood Response

Crisis cleanup teams continue to assist as requests from homeowners come in. ADRN provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for families for long-term recovery. Volunteers prepare to deploy in Williamson County

ADRN continues disaster response across Travis, Williamson, and Kerr Counties—meeting urgent needs while laying the groundwork for long-term recovery.

After Winter Storm Uri, it took over two years to restore homes and lives. We are preparing to walk with survivors...—because lasting recovery is about more than structures, it's about restoring hope.” — Dwight Bailey, Executive Director

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disaster Type and Location:ADRN Continues Flood Response Operations in Travis, Williamson, and Kerr CountiesDate of Incident: July 4, 2025UPDATE:Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is fully engaged in a coordinated, multi-county disaster response across Travis, Williamson, and Kerr Counties—meeting urgent needs while laying the groundwork for long-term recovery. Volunteer teams have been deployed across multiple counties, and we’ve launched Points of distribution. This weekend, we are mobilizing cleanup teams and teams on donation management. Through strong partnerships and faithful volunteers, we're committed to providing physical, emotional, and spiritual support to families for months to come.ADRN is in the Survivor Care stage, conducting crisis intervention, assessing long-term rebuilding needs, and connecting survivors with the necessary financial, physical, emotional, and spiritual resources to rebuild their lives. ADRN continues to collaborate with trusted partners who are also providing needed resources. To date, we have directly provided 80 families across Travis and Williamson County with emergency financial assistance, emotional and spiritual care––and an offer for longer-term support, which two-thirds have accepted. “Rebuilding takes time. After Winter Storm Uri, for example, it took over two years to restore homes and lives. We are preparing to walk with survivors for the long haul—because lasting recovery is about more than structures, it's about restoring hope,” said Executive Director, Dwight Bailey.ADRN RESPONSE ACTIONS:Hotline and Cleanup Requests:Survivors can request cleanup assistance by calling 512-806-0800 OR 211 to be connected to volunteers from local organizations and community groups who may be able to assist with Muck Out, Debris, Tarping, or Trees.Volunteer Signup:ADRN is actively coordinating volunteers across multiple counties. Those interested in serving can sign up at: adrn.org/centraltexasflood As homeowners are requesting cleanup help, ADRN is sending out teams with experienced group leaders to assist individual homes in the upcoming Saturdays.Interested volunteers can register online at adrn.org/centraltexasfloodDonations:Monetary gifts are needed to meet the growing physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of survivors.We also accept donations of cleanup supplies and hygiene kits.Give online or view our current needs at:Donate at: adrn.org/centraltexasfloodADRN will update its website with additional donation locations and criteria as new needs are identified.How the Public Can Help:- Pray for families affected and for the safety of responders- Give financially: adrn.org/centraltexasflood- Volunteer: adrn.org/centraltexasflood- In-kind Resources: adrn.org/centraltexasfloodAbout ADRNThe Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) equips, empowers, and mobilizes churches, organizations, and volunteers to serve disaster survivors, individuals, and families in crisis. From providing emergency relief to short and long-term support, ADRN ensures that families across Austin and beyond can find hope, healing, and restoration.Media ContactAlistair PerumalSenior Director of AdvancementAustin Disaster Relief Network347-654-1111alistair@adrntx.org

