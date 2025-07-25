Attorney General Dan Rayfield Launches Reproductive Healthcare Resources to Expand Public Access to Information and Support

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced the launch of a new Reproductive Healthcare Resources Toolkit, now available on the Oregon Department of Justice website. The resource is designed to provide clear, accessible information about the rights of individuals seeking reproductive care in Oregon and to support providers navigating a fast-changing legal landscape across the country.

“In Oregon, reproductive freedom is not just a talking point—it’s the law,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “But we know that court rulings and political attacks in other states are creating confusion, fear, and uncertainty. This toolkit is about cutting through that noise with clear information, strong legal backing, and support for those providing and seeking care.”

The toolkit includes key information and answers to frequently asked questions about:

Abortion access and protections in Oregon

The state’s Reproductive Rights Hotline, a free and confidential resource for legal questions

Oregon’s legal shield protections for patients and providers, including for those traveling from out of state

How Oregon law interacts with federal laws such as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA)

Legal actions taken by the Oregon DOJ to protect reproductive and gender-affirming care

Coverage options and financial assistance for abortion care in Oregon

“This toolkit is one part of our broader effort to make sure that Oregonians and those who come here for care have real, practical tools to protect their health and privacy,” said Attorney General Rayfield.

The toolkit also provides updates on recent legal changes, including Oregon’s 2023 Shield Law (HB 2002), which protects individuals and providers from out-of-state legal threats, strengthens confidentiality protections, and ensures insurance coverage for medically necessary care, including abortion and gender affirming services.

Individuals with questions can also contact the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline at (503) 431-6460 to speak with an Oregon attorney free of charge.