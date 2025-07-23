NIST NCCoE Cyber AI Profile Virtual Working Session Series: Thwarting AI-enabled Cyber Attacks

Join the NIST NCCoE soon for a series of virtual working sessions to provide input on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) Cyber Artificial Intelligence (AI) Profile (“Cyber AI Profile). These will serve as a continuation of the April workshop and are intended for cybersecurity and AI leaders. The goal is for attendees to provide detailed, technical input to inform the Profile’s development.

Each session in this series will explore one of the three Focus Areas planned for the Cyber AI Profile. We will use the Categories in the CSF 2.0 Core to guide our discussions. Topics will include:

Recap of NIST’s relevant work completed.

Questions and feedback regarding Focus Area descriptions.

Identifying key AI considerations for CSF 2.0 Categories.

Session #3 Topic Background: Thwarting AI-enabled Cyber Attacks

There are a multitude of ways AI is enabling cybersecurity adversaries. For example, AI capabilities are increasing the ease with which adversaries can exploit vulnerabilities as well as expand capabilities for generating new effective attacks, including developing and executing customized attacks that are targeted for a particular organization. Adversarial use of AI may also amplify risks in the supply chain. These changes emphasize needs for modifying cybersecurity practices, such as those around red teaming and cyber-attack detection. This working session will explore how the Cyber AI Profile can help organizations focus on activities that build resilience in the face of these new threat vectors.

Who should attend?

These events are open to stakeholders from industry, academia, and government that have expertise to share regarding cybersecurity for AI and AI for cybersecurity. Please come ready to share your knowledge and insights during these interactive working sessions!

Agenda:

Each session in this series will focus on a single Focus Area in the Cyber AI Profile. We will use the Categories in the Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 Core to guide our discussion. Topics will include:

Recap of work completed to date

Questions and feedback regarding Focus Area descriptions

Identifying key AI considerations for CSF 2.0 Categories

Prepare to Participate:

To prepare for participation in this process, we recommend reviewing the Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 Core and learning more about the Cyber AI Profile development effort by reviewing the following resources:

Visit the event pages for the Securing AI System Components and Conducting AI-enabled Cyber Defense sessions to learn more! If you are unable to attend your desired session, you are welcome to provide us feedback any time by emailing us: cyberaiprofile [at] nist.gov (cyberaiprofile[at]nist[dot]gov).