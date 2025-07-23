NIST NCCoE Cyber AI Profile Virtual Working Session Series: Securing AI System Components

Join the NIST NCCoE soon for a series of virtual working sessions to provide input on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) Cyber Artificial Intelligence (AI) Profile (“Cyber AI Profile). These will serve as a continuation of the April workshop and are intended for cybersecurity and AI leaders. The goal is for attendees to provide detailed, technical input to inform the Profile’s development.

Each session in this series will explore one of the three Focus Areas planned for the Cyber AI Profile. We will use the Categories in the CSF 2.0 Core to guide our discussions. Topics will include:

Recap of NIST’s relevant work completed.

Questions and feedback regarding Focus Area descriptions.

Identifying key AI considerations for CSF 2.0 Categories.

Session #1 Topic Background: Securing AI System Components

The adoption of AI into existing infrastructures introduces new threats and vulnerabilities across data, models, infrastructure, and applications, resulting in unique and diverse cybersecurity and business challenges. These new risks highlight the need for considerations in the areas of governance, risk management strategies, and supply chain, as well as changes to existing cybersecurity practices around access control and authorization policies, updated employee training, revised service agreements with 3rd party AI providers, and network baselines. This working session will explore how the Cyber AI Profile can support organizations in identifying and mitigating the cybersecurity risks associated with deploying systems in their organizational ecosystems.

Who should attend?

These events are open to the public. We encourage cybersecurity leaders from industry, academia, and government to share expertise on cybersecurity for AI and AI for cybersecurity. Please come ready to share your knowledge and insights during these interactive working sessions!

Prepare to Participate:

If you are unable to attend your desired session, you are welcome to provide us feedback any time by emailing us: cyberaiprofile [at] nist.gov (cyberaiprofile[at]nist[dot]gov).

To prepare for participation in this process, we recommend reviewing the CSF 2.0 Core and learning more about the Cyber AI Profile development effort by reviewing the following resources:

Visit the event pages for the Conducting AI-enabled Cyber Defense and Thwarting AI-enabled Cyber Attacks sessions to learn more and register! If you are unable to attend your desired session, you are welcome to provide us feedback any time by emailing us: cyberaiprofile [at] nist.gov (cyberaiprofile[at]nist[dot]gov).