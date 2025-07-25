Travel Advisory: Two Night Exit Closure in Pawtucket Scheduled Next Week to Install a Wrong Way Driving System

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close Exit 41A off I-95 North in Pawtucket on Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 30 and 31, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install a wrong way driving system. Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour using Exit 41B.

The exit closure is part of an ongoing $1 million statewide traffic safety improvement contract, set to conclude this summer. Through a mix of state and federal funds, RIDOT is addressing 11 locations throughout the state by upgrading existing crosswalks, speed feedback signing, and pedestrian crossings.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.