Frozen Spinach and Spinach-Containing Meals Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Sno Pac Foods is recalling Del Mar 35 lb Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10 oz Organic Frozen Cut Spinach because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled frozen spinach was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through distributors. The product comes in a 35 LB box with lot codes 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071, and 2501073, with an expiration date of 1/7/27 or a 10-ounce, poly retail package marked with lot codes SPM1.190.5 (with a best by date of 7/9/27), SPC1.160.5 (with best by 6/9/27), SPC2.160.5 (with best by 6/9/27), and SPM1.097.5 (with best by 4/7/27).

Two types of ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm are also being recalled because they contain the recalled spinach.

• 10.1-oz. containers of "HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS CHEESY PULLED PORK PEPPER PASTA" with establishment number "Est. 47718" and lot code 49107 or establishment number "Est. 2937" and lot code 48840. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh. • 10-oz. containers of "HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS UNSTUFFED PEPPERS WITH GROUND TURKEY" with establishment number "P-47718" and lot codes 50069, 50073, or 50698. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The production of the product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Sno Pac 10 ounces of Organic Frozen Cut Spinach or Del Mar 35 LB Spinach are urged to dispose of the product, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (507) 725-5281, Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM.