jesi Releases Channel 601 — A Nostalgic Alt-Rap EP Inspired by Early Influences and Cartoon Network Culture

British-Nigerian artist jesi, captured during the Channel 601 recording period.

Nostalgic alt-rap with spontaneous flows and tight writing - led by “Bayern Munich,” premiered on DJ AG’s livestream.

This whole project represents something that shaped me and my creativity… Channel 601” — jesi

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British-Nigerian alt-rap artist jesi (John Esin) has released his latest project Channel 601, a six-track EP blending personal reflection with the sounds and references that shaped his creative identity. Available now across all digital streaming platforms, the EP fuses nostalgia, humour, and sharp writing - creating a concept-led body of work rooted in childhood memory, rap experimentation, and internet-age influences.Titled after the Cartoon Network channel number from jesi’s youth, Channel 601 reframes familiar cultural motifs through the lens of alternative rap. The result is a cohesive yet playful collection - for fans of Fimiguerrero, YT, Namesbliss, Lord Apex, and Skepta - that draws from both the introspective and the offbeat sides of the underground UK scene.Lead single “Bayern Munich”, which samples Jim Legxacy, premiered on DJ AG’s livestream and quickly became a standout, drawing over 250,000 views. The track pairs confidence and cultural fluency with polished production by Louis Fox and Harry Wright, long-time collaborators who helped shape the EP’s distinct tone.In jesi’s words:“This whole project represents something that shaped me and my creativity… Channel 601 was Cartoon Network. I spent hours watching it, to the point where part of the logo was burned into our old TV. This is about being the purest version of myself — the kid who knew exactly what he liked before the world told him otherwise.”From looser freestyles like “Johnny Test” and “Bladder” to structured, reflective moments like “Lord of the Flies” and “BSL”, the EP navigates themes of identity, pressure, and inner clarity with range and vulnerability. The project follows jesi’s earlier work, including Prescribed Persistence, which earned support from BBC Radio, Rinse FM, Wordplay Magazine, Off License Magazine, and Public Pressure.

