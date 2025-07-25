Neel Shah Launches Mentopreneur ‘Suite’ - A Dedicated Marketing Agency For Global B2B Businesses

Scale Your B2B Business with Mentopreneur Suite

Neel Shah, a Marketing Maverick, announces the launch of 'Mentopreneur Suite' with a range of services aiming at servicing B2B brands who want to scale globally

There are B2B brands doing millions of dollars in revenue annually, yet they remain virtually invisible online” — Neel Shah

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur and global brand strategist Neel Shah today announced the official launch of Mentopreneur Suite , a dedicated marketing and advertising vertical under the Mentopreneur umbrella, focused exclusively on helping B2B businesses unlock their full potential through modern, tailored marketing strategies.Mentopreneur Suite aims to bridge the long-standing creative and technological gap in B2B marketing by offering a full stack of services — including corporate branding, CRM implementation, LinkedIn marketing, founder-brand strategy, and factory-level video content production. Designed specifically for global clients, this new vertical will serve mid to large-scale B2B businesses looking to scale visibility, streamline operations, and build lasting digital presence.“There are B2B brands doing millions of dollars in revenue annually, yet they remain virtually invisible online,” said Neel Shah, founder of Mentopreneur. “B2B marketing has historically lacked creativity. The consumer journey in B2B is very different from B2C — it’s longer, trust-driven, and complex. It needs its own strategy, its own lens, and that’s exactly what Mentopreneur Suite delivers.”A New Playbook for B2B Brands - Mentopreneur Suite is built on the belief that B2B doesn’t mean boring. The vertical takes a storytelling-first approach that integrates cutting-edge marketing with automation and business intelligence, giving B2B companies the creative and operational firepower they need to scale globally.The offering includes 1. Brand Strategy & Corporate Identity tailored to industry niches2. LinkedIn-Focused Content & Campaigns for sales, visibility, and thought leadership3. CRM and Marketing Automation Implementation to streamline lead pipelines4. Founder & CXO Branding to build trust and relatability5. Factory & Product Video Production Services to bring industrial operations and products to life6 AI-integrated Content Systems for smart, scalable output“With the rise of AI and automation, marketing can do so much more for B2B businesses today — from optimizing sales funnels to building scalable content ecosystems and reducing operational waste,” Shah added. “It’s no longer just about brochures and trade shows. It’s about visibility, narrative, and trust at a global level.”Built for the Global B2B Economy- Mentopreneur Suite is already serving B2B brands across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, ranging from engineering firms and industrial manufacturers to B2B SaaS providers and logistics companies. This vertical was born out of a decade-long insight working with both D2C and B2B clients. Shah observed that while D2C brands often dominate the social conversation, B2B businesses — despite their size — fall behind in narrative, design, and strategic distribution.“People trust people. In B2B, buyers want to know the face behind the business. That’s why founder branding and platform-native storytelling are so important. Visibility builds trust. Trust drives decisions,” commented Shah.About MentopreneurMentopreneur is a hybrid creative + strategic consultancy helping businesses build brands that matter. With a legacy of serving 100+ clients across industries, Mentopreneur brings together business strategy, marketing, content, and automation into one streamlined approach. The launch of Mentopreneur Suite marks the next chapter — aimed entirely at elevating B2B brands on a global scale.For press inquiries or partnerships:📩 ns@mentopreneur.com

