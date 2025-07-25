Governor Ivey Announces Appointment of Deborah Tillman as Mobile County District Judge

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the appointment of Deborah Denise Tillman as Mobile County District Judge.

“Deborah Tillman possesses a tremendous background in the law spanning 35 years, beginning with her service as a Staff Judge Advocate in the United States Air Force to subsequent decades of experience in the Mobile County District Attorney’s office,” said Governor Ivey. “As a former state, federal and military prosecutor, her legal knowledge will serve the Court and the people of Mobile County well.”

“I am extremely honored, humbled and grateful to Governor Ivey for appointing me to be the next District Court Judge in Mobile County,” said Tillman. “While my role will change in the courtroom, my commitment to the rule of law and to serve the great people of Mobile County with honor and integrity will not. I look forward to joining the distinguished group of Judges who comprise the 13th Judicial Circuit of Mobile County.”

Tillman will fill the vacancy on the Court left after the resignation of District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis.

Tillman began her legal career in the U.S. Air Force rising to the rank of Captain and was Honorably Discharged in 1995. Afterward, she devoted several decades as Assistant District Attorney and Chief District Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Mobile County. She also held the position of Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Florida. Over her extensive career, she prosecuted thousands of felony and misdemeanor cases in state and federal courts. Additionally, she taught criminal law, contracts and civil procedure as an adjunct professor in the paralegal studies division at the University of South Alabama.

A Mobile native, Tillman is a 1985 graduate of Spring Hill College. She received her Juris Doctorate from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law in Macon, Georgia in 1989.

Tillman’s appointment is effective immediately.

