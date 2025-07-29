Tradez Launches Full-Ride 'Spark Scholarship' to Train Arizona's Next Generation of Skilled Trades Professionals

The Tradez Spark Scholarship will provide full, debt-free training for five Arizona residents pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

Five Arizona residents will receive training in high-demand fields like HVAC, electrical, and construction to help close the state's skilled labor gap.

This full-ride scholarship is a direct investment in the talent and ambition of Arizona. We are committed to empowering the next generation of skilled professionals who keep our state running.” — Logan Turley, Co-Founder and CEO of Tradez

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tradez , a career accelerator for the skilled trades, today announced the launch of its Spark Scholarship program. The new initiative will provide full-tuition scholarships to five Arizona residents, removing financial barriers to careers in high-demand fields currently facing a significant workforce shortage.The Spark Scholarship is designed to create a direct pipeline of certified talent for Arizona's booming construction and maintenance industries. According to the state's BuildItAZ initiative, Arizona needs to fill an estimated 20,000 new construction and trades jobs by 2030 to keep pace with economic development. The scholarship will equip recipients with job-ready skills for careers in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, construction, and solar installation "The traditional four-year degree is not the only path to a successful, high-paying career," said Logan Turley, Co-Founder and CEO of Tradez. "At Tradez, our curriculum is built directly from the needs of employers. We scan thousands of job postings every week to ensure our graduates gain the right certifications and are ready to be hired fast. This full-ride scholarship is a direct investment in the talent and ambition of Arizona. We are committed to empowering the next generation of skilled professionals who literally keep our state running."KEY SCHOLARSHIP DETAILS:• Award: Full tuition for a Tradez Career Accelerator program.• Eligibility: Open to all Arizona residents.• Programs: HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Construction, or Solar.• Application Period: July 29, 2025 – August 22, 2025.TO APPLY1. Select a Program: Visit thetradez.com to review the available programs.2. Write a Statement: In 250 words or less, answer the prompt: "How I'll build it big in the trades."3. Send Your Application: Email your chosen program name and your statement to info@thetradez.com.Application Deadline: All submissions must be received by 11:59 PM MST on August 22, 2025.A team at Tradez will review all submissions and select five winners based on the passion and vision demonstrated in their statements. Winners will be notified by August 29, 2025. As a condition of the scholarship, recipients agree to provide an honest testimonial within thirty (30) days of successfully completing their program.For more information, high-resolution images, or to schedule an interview with CEO Logan Turley, please contact the media team listed below.ABOUT TRADEZTradez offers an online career accelerator dedicated to providing fast-track, data-driven training for the skilled trades. Its curriculum is developed using insights from thousands of live job postings and industry relationships to ensure graduates are job-ready and immediately employable. Tradez provides every graduate with dedicated job placement support after program completion. Based in Phoenix, Tradez is an approved training provider under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) for Maricopa County, committed to building the next generation of skilled professionals in Arizona and beyond.

