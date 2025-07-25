Experts Ask Brands To Give Influencers Creative Freedom at Lagos Startup Week

L-R Ayoola Ogunyomi, Israel Ogunseye, Seun Longe and Vincent Anani

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A dynamic panel discussion at Lagos Startup Week, hosted by Aktivate , an influencer marketing platform, delved into the effectiveness of influencer marketing and content creation in driving conversions. Titled “Create to Convert: Does Influencer Marketing and Content Creation Convert?”, the session was moderated by Seun Longe, Growth Lead at Markova Digital, and featured Vincent Anani, Senior Strategist at Ogilvy Africa; Israel Oladipupo Ogunseye, Payments Expansion Manager at PawaTech; and Ayoola Ogunyomi, co-founder of Umbrella. The event drew a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, marketers, and creators eager to explore strategies for impactful digital campaigns.The 60-minute discussion tackled the core question of whether influencer marketing delivers measurable results. Longe opened the session by emphasising the challenge of cutting through the digital noise to achieve conversions, setting the stage for a conversation that blended strategic insights with practical advice.The panellists began by exploring what constitutes a conversion, agreeing that it encompasses sales, signups, and shifts in brand sentiment. Israel Ogunseye , known for his marketing expertise in fintech and tech sectors, stressed the power of authentic storytelling. “Influencer-led Content works when it feels genuine,” he said, citing campaigns where creators’ unique voices drove engagement and trust. His experience as a creator on X, where he engages a loyal audience, underscored the value of relatability.Vincent Anani, drawing from his work at Ogilvy Africa, introduced the concept of the “Butterfly Effect,” where small, strategic decisions like selecting niche influencers can yield outsized results. “It’s not always about big budgets; it’s about precision,” he noted. Ayoola Ogunyomi, whose career spans campaigns for Heineken and Dangote, emphasised universal principles of compelling content. “Clarity and emotional resonance are non-negotiable, whether you’re marketing cement or crypto,” he said.The discussion shifted to practical strategies, with the panellists sharing insights on metrics and budget allocation. Engagement rates and click-throughs were highlighted as key indicators of campaign success over less meaningful metrics like follower counts. When asked about allocating a ₦5 million budget, Ogunseye advocated for niche influencers. “Five targeted creators with dedicated audiences often outperform one celebrity,” he explained, referencing successful fintech campaigns.The panel identified TikTok and Instagram as leading platforms for ROI in Nigeria, with short-form video content driving the most impact. Anani cautioned brands against overly controlling content on trend-driven platforms like TikTok, while Ogunyomi noted LinkedIn’s growing relevance for B2B influencer campaigns, particularly for startups.Authenticity emerged as a cornerstone of effective influencer marketing. Ogunseye, reflecting on his dual role as a strategist and creator, urged brands to avoid micromanaging influencers. “Trust creators to tell your story their way, that’s what builds connection,” he said. The panel also explored future trends, including AI-generated content and nano-influencers. Anani was optimistic about AI’s role in campaign optimisation but warned against eroding human trust. Ogunyomi highlighted nano-influencers’ ability to engage local audiences, while Ogunseye predicted Africa’s influencer market would expand rapidly, driven by mobile growth and platforms like Aktivate.The session concluded with an engaging Q&A, where attendees quizzed the panel on budgeting, influencer vetting, and navigating Nigeria’s digital landscape. Questions ranged from managing limited budgets to selecting creators who align with brand values. Longe closed the session by thanking the panellists and directing attendees to useaktivate.com for tools to enhance influencer campaigns.The discussion underscored a clear message: brands must balance strategy with the creative freedom to unlock the full potential of influencer marketing. Marketers can drive conversions beyond likes and views by prioritising authenticity and leveraging data-driven insights.

