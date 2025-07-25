Twin Flame Group Launches Strategic Growth Blueprint After Record-Breaking Webinar on Doubling Valuation in 90 Days

Joe Carter giving keynote speech on Strategic Scaling Joe Carter, Founder & CEO of Twin Flame Group TX Joe Carter, Founder & CEO of Twin Flame Group TX

Strategic Growth Blueprint helps founders unlock 2×–3× valuations by systemizing operations and reducing owner dependency—fast.

Build systems that outlast you, and buyers will pay premiums for your company.” — Joe Carter

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Operator to Owner: Twin Flame Group Launches Strategic Growth Blueprint After Record-Breaking WebinarTwin Flame Group, led by growth strategist Joe Carter, today announced the official launch of its Strategic Growth Blueprint, building on insights shared in this week’s sold-out webinar: The Mid-Year Value Multiplier – How to Double or Triple Your Business Valuation in 90 Days."Too many founders chase scale without knowing what they’re actually scaling," said Joe Carter, founder of Twin Flame Group. "The goal isn’t just more revenue—it’s more value. This week, we showed over 500 live attendees exactly how to unlock hidden valuation gaps and create systems buyers pay premiums for."Webinar Highlights:Revealed $18M+ in hidden valuation gaps uncovered in Q1 & Q2Featured a case study where a client jumped from 3.4× to 7.2× EBITDA in 90 days without adding revenueUnveiled the 5 Levers of Value that drive 2×–3× valuation increases: Strategic Clarity, Founder Independence, System Architecture, Financial Clarity, and Brand TransferabilityShared real buyer insights: “Buyers don’t pay for hustle. They pay for systems.”In the webinar, Carter detailed how applying these levers transformed B&B Roustabout, a $7M service company, into a scalable operation valued at $14M+ in just three months. By documenting seven core playbooks and installing a leadership cadence, the owners moved from working in the business to truly working on it. That transition freed up their time, increased team accountability, and positioned the company as a transferable asset—something investors pay a premium for.Beyond the Blueprint itself, Twin Flame Group offers specialized Franchise Consulting services to help owners structure and scale through proven franchise models. For those not ready to franchise, the firm’s Business Consulting practice equips founders with the systems and clarity needed to boost value and efficiency in any growth-stage company.Carter has also released a new book, Driving Not Surviving: 5 Rules for Building a Business That Builds You, available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Lulu Bookstore. In this book, Carter shares lessons from scaling and exiting multiple companies, offering actionable insights for founders who want to build a business that thrives without consuming their lives.The Strategic Growth Blueprint builds on those same principles, equipping growth-stage entrepreneurs with:Clear Goals to define transferrable value from day oneMeasurable Milestones to track progress and boost multiplesSpecific Actions to systemize operations, remove bottlenecks, and reduce owner dependencyWeekly Accountability to ensure consistent execution and momentumCarter’s expertise is forged from reviewing over $10 billion in deals and helping 100+ founders achieve 20–50% efficiency gains and 3–7× EBITDA increases. His work has been featured in The Franchise Journal, Texas Developer, and CEO Weekly, with upcoming appearances on Fox5 San Diego and David Meltzer’s podcast. Attendees of this week’s webinar received access to a Quick Win Toolkit, and the first 20 secured a complimentary Custom Value Roadmap valued at $2,500."When you build strategically, you create optionality—to scale, to exit, to lead on your own terms," Carter added. "The truth is, buyers don’t pay for effort; they pay for what transfers, scales, and survives beyond you."The firm also announced a series of in-person events to help founders dive deeper. Carter and the Twin Flame Group team will be available for one-on-one sessions and live workshops at The Great American Franchise Expo:New York / New Jersey – September 6–7Washington, D.C. – September 20–21Houston, TX – October 25–26Dallas, TX – November 8–9These events will include interactive Q&A sessions, on-the-spot assessments of attendees’ valuation gaps, and an exclusive opportunity to book a discovery call to unlock the full Strategic Growth Blueprint. "If you’ve been thinking, ‘I need someone to walk me through this,’ these events are the perfect opportunity," Carter said. "We’re not just teaching theory—we’re building alongside you."About Twin Flame GroupTwin Flame Group is a Dallas-based advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs turn revenue into transferable value. Through its Franchise Consulting and Business Consulting services, the firm guides founders through clarity, documentation, accountability, and scale so their businesses attract premium buyers and long-term stability. With a track record of adding over $150M in client value, Twin Flame Group helps founders step out of day-to-day operations and build companies that thrive—whether they choose to sell or scale further.Contact:Twin Flame Group Media Relationsjoe@twinflametx.com(817) 402-8519

The Mid‑Year Value Multiplier: How 3 Owners Doubled Their Business Valuation in 90 Days

