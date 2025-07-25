2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival lights up this Macao Summer

MACAU, July 25 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government and organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), co-organised by Sands China Ltd. and MGM, and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Municipal Affairs Bureau, counting with the Bank of China (Macau), Air Macau Company Limited, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf International Investment Limited and Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd. as promotion partners, the 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival was inaugurated today (25 July). Following the ceremony, the guests visited the highlights of the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, including the outdoor art installations and the exhibition “The Magic of Lines: Serge Bloch’s Wonderland of Picture Books”, lightening up Macao in the summer through the vibrant and colour power of arts, creating a cultural feast full of creativity and joy for residents and visitors, and creating warm and unforgettable memories.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Director of the Social Welfare Bureau, Hon Wai; the Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Chao Wai Ieng; the Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd., Dr. Wilfred Wong; and the President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Kenneth Feng. The artistic groups from two programmes of the Festival, including the family choir music theatre Whispering Zodiac: The Chinese Zodiac Choral Concert presented by the Macao Conservatory under the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the multimedia theatre play Poli Pop by the Brush Theatre from South Korea, performed joyous and lively at the opening ceremony, respectively.

The Acting President of IC, Cheang Kai Meng, referred in her speech that this year Macao has been designated “Culture City of East Asia”, and therefore rich Asian elements are incorporated in this edition of the Festival, broadening children’s horizons through a diverse array of performances and activities, allowing them to experience the diversity of cultures and learn the values of respect and inclusiveness, the spirit of acceptance and sharing, laying the foundation for a harmonious society in the future. In addition, the Festival brings together ingenious ideas from global and local artistic groups, inspire artistic and cultural creation of local children and inject new vitality into Macao’s cultural industries.

This edition of the Festival is divided into nine sections, featuring a total of 49 performances and activities in over 1,000 sessions, including world-class performing arts, large-scale musicals, art exhibitions, a film festival, large outdoor installations, art camps, music camps, workshops and an arts carnival, brightening up children through arts, encouraging families and children to get close to the arts and from diverse perspectives using all their senses.

Outdoor art installations are presented at Macao Cultural Centre Plaza

Jointly organised by IC and Sands China Ltd., the outdoor art installations and the weekend parties of “Little MICAF’s Paradise” are presented at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza. Weekend parties are held during the weekend from July, featuring a number of competitive games and large inflatable installations that incorporate sports elements, promoting the spirit of the 15th National Games. Outdoor art installations are themed around the Festival’s mascot MICAF, such as a huge inflatable installation of the mascot MICAF, 10 metres high, turning the Plaza into a MICAF paradise, offering joyful interactive experiences for people of all ages.

During the last two weekends of August, from 22 to 24 August and from 29 to 31 August, the “MICAF Fun Day” Arts Carnival, the grand finale programme, will be held, featuring diversified programmes themed around “Water and Arts”, including the popular splash and bubble parties which were held last year, outstanding performances such as street dance, clowning and stilts, handcraft workshops and film screenings for families, as well as a food market, drawing a perfect end to the summer with residents and tourists.

Exhibition of Serge Bloch “The Magic of Lines” explores the beauty of life through arts

Jointly organised by IC and MGM, the exhibition “The Magic of Lines: Serge Bloch’s Wonderland of Picture Books”, is currently open to the public at the “•Art Space” of the first-floor terrace of the Macao Cultural Centre (until 7 October) and at the Navy Yard No. 1 and No. 2 of the Barra District (until 14 September). Admission is free. Renowned French illustrator Serge Bloch presents a creative space with magical lines, allowing adults and children to embark on an artistic journey full of imagination, joy and inspiration in three exhibition areas and exploring the wonderful and precious moments in the trifle of life. The exhibition also features outreach activities, including the seminar titled “Art Canvas • Researching with Colour Pencils” and the “Extended Picture Book Workshop”, held at the Navy Yard No. 2, as well as the “Doodle Adventure - Craft Stories Inspired by Bloch’s Art”, the “Mischievous Lines” Family Collage Magic Workshop and the “Line Magicians” Family Picture Book Workshop, held in the “•ART Space” exhibition area, allowing the public to explore the infinite possibilities of line art.

Various captivating performances will be presented during the Festival

A number of captivating programmes have been successively presented, including the Disney The Magic Box musical presented by Sands China Ltd., the puppetry play Chong Chong’s Hamsters, a selected project from the “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026”, and the ballet Cinderella by the Ballet of the National Theatre Brno from the Czech Republic, which were well received by the public. Other performances including the multimedia theatre play Poli Pop by Brush Theatre from South Korea, the acclaimed clowns show Slava’s Snowshow, the theatre play An Astronaut’s Day, the family choir musical theatre Whispering Zodiac: The Chinese Zodiac Choral Concert, and a selection of film screenings integrated in the Macao International Children’s Film Festival, will be successively presented.

Tickets for the programmes of the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival are on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing (ticketing.enjoymacao.mo). “Children’s Packages” are available for some programmes, and “Family Packages” are available for most of the programmes. A 40% discount will be offered when purchasing two tickets for the same performance, while a 50% discount will be offered when purchasing three or more tickets for the same performance. Tickets for the 2nd Macao International Children’s Film Festival are available simultaneously through the ticket office of the Cinematheque・Passion and through online booking. For more information about the programmes and discounts, please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf. For enquiries, please call the 24-hour ticketing hotlines at 2840 0555.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Managing Director of Bank of China Macau Branch, Xu Zhiyu; the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Macau Legend Development Ltd., Lam Shu Yan; the Group Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Macau Limited, Sonia Vong; members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, the Cultural Heritage Committee, the Tourism Development Committee, the Women and Children Affairs Committee; the representatives of cooperative entities, associations; and participating artistic groups and art practitioners.