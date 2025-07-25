AISO overtaking SEO

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Social Marketing is a tech company that specializes in website development, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), and digital marketing. The company was started with a few simple goals: deliver high quality work at a fair price, provide excellent customer service, treat employees with respect by offering a good wage and work life balance, all while keeping the lights on.Operating this way isn’t always the easiest path financially, but it has allowed the team to take a hard look at every service they offer and make sure they’re delivering real, meaningful value. That mindset is exactly why True Social Marketing has stayed ahead of the curve with AISO (AI Search Optimization).When AI first hit the mainstream, it brought a wave of both excitement and panic. There were endless predictions about mass layoffs and a looming, post-apocalyptic Terminator style future. But as things have unfolded, the reality has been far more nuanced.What makes AISO different from SEO?AISO (AI Search Optimization) and traditional SEO follow many of the same core rules and look at similar metrics like website structure, user engagement signals, keyword strategy, positive reviews, domain authority, and structured data. The main difference with AISO isn't what it’s trying to do, but how it measures success.Because AI powered search tools respond to more specific, conversational queries, they tend to favor content that’s written in a clear question and answer format. Traditional SEO factors still matter, including site speed, keyword relevance, and ADA compliance, but AISO puts more weight on how accurately and clearly a page answers the user's question.Why is AISO important?SEO is evolving. It’s no longer just about ranking on Google’s first page, AI tools and chatbots are now answering users' questions before they even see search results. If content isn’t aligned with how AI understands and delivers information, visibility will suffer.According to research firm Gartner (a leading research group trusted by Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon), by 2026:• Search engine traffic is expected to drop by 25% as users turn to AI for answers• Up to 50% of all searches will involve AI in some formHow to apply this informationThis new approach to SEO does involve some technical elements like updating schema data and conducting targeted keyword research, and for those tasks, it’s a good idea to bring in a professional.That said, if a website already has a solid SEO foundation (which is rare, fewer than 5% of websites do), the best place to start improving AISO performance is with the core pages. Businesses should focus on adding well written, conversational FAQ sections to all service, location, product, and contact pages. These FAQ sections should directly answer common customer questions in a clear and natural tone.For example:Question: How much does it normally cost to get my carpets cleaned?Answer: The price can depend on the size of the home, but the typical cost to have your carpets cleaned is around $750.Doing this helps AI-powered search tools better understand content and connect it with user intent, giving a competitive edge over businesses that haven’t yet adapted.However, it’s important to emphasize that this approach will only enhance a site with solid SEO groundwork. If your website is not yet optimized for traditional search engines, that should be your starting point.In summaryAISO isn’t just a trend. It’s changing the way users interact with search engines and what types of content get visibility. Ignoring AISO will likely lead to declining rankings or stagnation, especially for newer sites trying to gain traction.Want your website optimized for AISO?Get in touch with True Social Marketing at www.truesocialmarketing.com

