WelcomeNST Receives $170K Grant From The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Support Refugee & SIV Families

Partnership Will Help Communities Provide Housing, Food, and Essentials

This grant represents a powerful partnership in the work of welcome. It allows us to quickly mobilize support so families arriving can focus on building their futures with care, dignity, and security” — Elizabeth Davis-Edwards, CEO of WelcomeNST

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WelcomeNST , a nonprofit organization that mobilizes communities to welcome and support refugee families, has been awarded a $170,000 Humanitarian Services Grant from the North America Northeast Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The funding will empower local Neighborhood Support Teams (NSTs) to provide critical resources to Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders and refugee families as they rebuild their lives in safety.The grant will enable NSTs across the Northeast to meet urgent needs, including housing, food, clothing, and school supplies, while helping families establish stability during resettlement."This grant represents a powerful partnership in the work of welcome," said Elizabeth Davis-Edwards, CEO of WelcomeNST. "It allows us to quickly mobilize support and ensure that families arriving here can focus on building their futures with care, dignity, and security."WelcomeNST partners with volunteers, faith groups, and local communities to form Neighborhood Support Teams that walk alongside refugee families as they adjust to life in the U.S. To learn more about joining or starting a team, visit www.welcomenst.org About WelcomeNSTWelcomeNST unleashes the power of community through Neighborhood Support Teams to create safe havens for refugee and immigrant families across the U.S. Since 2021, we have built a growing network of more than 4,500 neighbors across 37 states—from cities to small towns, from all political and faith backgrounds—to welcome over 1,000+ newcomers. This makes us the largest, privately funded, community-powered resettlement organization in the country.

