J Blanton Plumbing Publishes 2025 Guide to Northbrook’s Best Restaurants

J. Blanton Plumbing — expert plumbing, local care, right when you need it. Best Restaurants in Northbrook - July 2025

The July report honors outstanding local dining establishments that strengthen community and culture in Northbrook.

As a long-standing local business, we understand the dedication it takes to build something meaningful within this community” — Aizik Zimerman

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J Blanton Plumbing has released its 2025 Best Restaurants of Northbrook report, a curated guide to the area’s most celebrated eateries. From long-standing neighborhood favorites to rising culinary stars, the list highlights restaurants that consistently deliver excellent food, memorable service, and strong community ties.Although J Blanton Plumbing is known for providing expert plumbing services across Chicagoland, the company is equally invested in recognizing the small businesses that make Northbrook a better place to live and work.“As a long-standing local business, we understand the dedication it takes to build something meaningful within this community,” said Aizik Zimerman, CEO of J Blanton Plumbing. “Restaurants bring people together—they shape the culture of our neighborhoods. We’re proud to recognize those who do it with excellence and heart.”The July edition features 13 standout restaurants across a variety of categories, including brunch, dessert, Korean, Italian, Mexican, and more. This month’s featured spotlight is New Village Gastropub & Karaoke, praised for its vibrant atmosphere, Korean comfort food, and strong customer reviews.Selections were based on a mix of public review data, community feedback, and local reputation. This is not a paid feature or sponsored content—each business earned its place through consistent quality and service.The full report is now available here , and nominations for future editions are open to the public.J Blanton Plumbing plans to continue publishing monthly guides that spotlight exceptional local businesses—not only in home services, but in food, wellness, and beyond—as part of an ongoing effort to invest in the communities it serves.

