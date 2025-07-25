Intuit Minds, Jacksonville’s First Black Woman-Owned Holistic Center, Launches Transformative Healing Retreat

Signature Sound Bath Eartha's Farm & Market Intuit Minds Center

Intuit Minds brings healing to Jacksonville with a soulful, inclusive retreat at Eartha’s Farm & Market designed for rest, renewal, and deep reconnection.

At Intuit Minds, we offer a safe, welcoming space where you can finally breathe, be yourself, and feel truly seen and supported.” — Sha Aguirre

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wave of holistic practices is blooming in Jacksonville. Intuit Minds Holistic Center , founded by wellness practitioner and community leader Sha Aguirre, has opened its doors as the first Black woman-owned Holistic Center in the city. It's more than just a wellness space. Intuit Minds is a sacred refuge created for those craving rest, reconnection, and radical self-acceptance.This center offers trauma-informed, soul nourishing practices , including yoga, breathwork, sound therapy, aura photography, and private somatic coaching. With offerings grounded in cultural care, compassion, and inclusivity, Intuit Minds is redefining what holistic modalities look and feel like.“Most people carry a lifetime of tension in their bodies and don’t realize they’ve never felt safe enough to exhale,” said founder Sha Aguirre. “This center is a place where people don’t have to perform. They get to be seen, held, and heard just as they are.”At the heart of the center is a commitment to inclusivity that is more than symbolic. Intuit Minds was built with intention for those often left out of traditional wellness spaces. BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ communities, people in nontraditional relationships, and anyone seeking space to be will find a nurturing environment.The center is also home to “ Cultivate Self ,” a signature one-day retreat experience held at Eartha’s Farm and Market. This is an urban farm in Jacksonville. Designed to be an immersive, deep return to self. The retreat combines nature, stillness, and somatic practices.Guests spend the day barefoot in the soil, releasing stress through breath and movement, with yoga under open skies, and the sharing of farm to table meals in a safe, welcoming environment. The retreat is crafted for deep nervous system restoration and emotional reconnection.“Cultivate Self isn’t about escaping life,” said Aguirre. “It’s about meeting yourself fully without pressure, without perfectionism, and in rhythm with the land.”Intuit Minds offers sliding scale pricing and prioritizes accessibility so that no one is turned away from healing due to financial hardship.The next “Cultivate Self” one-day retreat will be held at Eartha’s Farm and Market on October 12, 2025, on National Farmers Day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 PM. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

