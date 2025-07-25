Minister Dean Macpherson receives final PwC report into IDT oxygen plant tender

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has received the final PwC forensic investigation report into the R800 million PSA Oxygen Plant tender awarded by the IDT.

PwC was appointed in January this year to investigate serious allegations of procurement irregularities relating to the tender, including non-compliance with SAHPRA regulations and the possible submission of fraudulent documents.

The Minister is currently studying the report and intends to release it publicly next week.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has received the final investigative report from PwC into the R800 million Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant tender awarded by the Independent Development Trust (IDT) to three companies. This follows reports by Daily Maverick and AmaBhungane that three companies were awarded the tender despite two lacking SAHPRA registration, and that fraudulent documentation may have been used.

The Minister said he will now be studying the report, with the intention of releasing it publicly next week after having consulted with all relevant stakeholders.

“The PwC investigation into the R800 million Oxygen Plant tender is a clear example of the seriousness with which we now treat corruption allegations in the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure. As soon as I learnt of the serious allegations in October last year, I requested information from the IDT and, having studied their submission, I requested that the tender be suspended and that a formal investigation be launched,” Minister Macpherson said.

“Therefore, building on the accountability and transparency we have introduced in the department, I will be studying the report and consult with all relevant stakeholders, with the intention of releasing the report publicly early next week.”

The Minister said he will work with the new IDT Board to ensure that action is taken against those identified in the report, and to improve procurement processes to remove any possibility of corruption or abuse.

“As we work towards turning South Africa into a construction site, the IDT has an important role to play in helping us deliver social infrastructure in communities across the country. It is therefore important that we ensure the agency operates without any corruption or undue influence. The PwC report will go a long way in helping us achieve this goal, in order for us to build a better IDT, and indeed a better South Africa.”

