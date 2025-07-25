Connected Enterprise Market Soars: Reaches $3.1T by 2031 with 28.3% CAGR | DataM Intelligence

Connected Enterprise Market

By 2031, the Connected Enterprise market races to $3.15T, led by smart industry, cloud, and next-gen AI analytics.

Connected Enterprise market will skyrocket from $267.2B in 2022 to $3,154.3B by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% as global businesses harness IoT, 5G, AI, and cloud for digital transformation.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Connected Enterprise market was valued at US$267.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$3,154.3 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.3% during 2024-2031. Growth is primarily fuelled by the accelerated adoption of IoT, 5G, edge computing, and cloud technologies, each enabling seamless enterprise connectivity and data-driven operational efficiencies. The availability of vast, real-time data empowers organizations to leverage predictive maintenance, automation, and advanced decision-making, underpinning market expansion.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/connected-enterprise-market Market DynamicsGrowth DriversIndustrial Digitalization: The shift toward smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and connected operations is pushing companies to adopt real-time communication and data exchange systems across devices and departments.Cloud & Edge Computing: Businesses increasingly rely on hybrid cloud and edge solutions to manage large volumes of data and to reduce latency, enabling instant decision-making in operations and customer engagement.Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics: AI-driven platforms and predictive analytics have become vital tools for enterprise decision-making, helping organizations forecast trends, identify operational bottlenecks, and personalize user experiences.Remote Work Infrastructure: The post-pandemic work model has reinforced the importance of connected platforms for hybrid collaboration, cybersecurity, and secure data access across remote teams.Technological InnovationsAI IntegrationAI-powered analytics optimize massive data flows from connected devices, supporting real-time insights, maintenance predictions, and rapid response to anomalies.Automation: AI and robotic process automation handle repetitive tasks and support data entry, customer support, and inventory management.Personalization: Chatbots and AI assistants enhance customer experience through timely, tailored interactions.Example: IBM and Salesforce partnership to advance trustworthy AI-powered CRM solutions, integrating AI across key operational domains (Einstein, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, etc.).Notable DevelopmentsMoody's Corporation & Microsoft: Secured cloud integration for business analytics and operations.Software AG & Persistent Systems: Co-developing integration and IoT solutions to unlock value across enterprise workflows.Software AG: Launched a ChatGPT API Connector for business process integration and service personalization.Speak to Our Senior Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/connected-enterprise-market Competitive LandscapeMajor players driving innovation and competition include:Microsoft CorporationIBM CorporationGeneral Electric CompanyCisco Systems, Inc.Verizon Communications, Inc.PTC Inc.HARMAN International Industries Ltd.Rockwell Automation, Inc.Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.Bosch GmbHTechnology AdvancementCloud platforms offer scalable, cost-effective data management and analytics.Customizable connected enterprise solutions support industry-specific needs and seamless business scaling.Example: The launch of the ATLATL Beijing International Innovation Center in Zhongguancun Life Science Park, advancing innovation through connections between stakeholders and funding.Cybersecurity and Complexity ChallengesBroader connectivity increases vulnerability to cyberattacks and heightens the need for robust, real-time security strategies.Data privacy, compliance, and interoperability particularly across legacy infrastructures and multiple device vendors present significant challenges.Lack of universal standards creates friction in seamless device communication.Market Segments:By Platform: Device Management, Connectivity Management.By Solution: Manufacturing Execution System, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Customer Experience Management, Remote Monitoring System, Asset Performance Management.By Service: Managed, Professional, Support and Maintenance, Integration and Deployment Services.By End-User: BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Utility, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecommunication, Others.By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.Investment AnalysisInvestors are increasingly attracted to the connected enterprise landscape, recognizing its potential across manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, energy, and retail. Startups and technology giants alike are investing in AI platforms, IoT frameworks, and smart infrastructure that form the building blocks of connected ecosystems.Governments and enterprises are also collaborating to build digital corridors, strengthen 5G rollouts, and incentivize innovation hubs to support the shift to connected operations. Subscription-based service models are gaining popularity among SMEs, making it easier to adopt these technologies without heavy upfront costs.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=connected-enterprise-market Latest News – USAIn the U.S., the connected enterprise space is being reshaped by two major trends:Strategic Acquisitions: Technology companies are aggressively acquiring SD-WAN and cloud-native firms to enhance enterprise-grade network and cybersecurity offerings. These moves are laying the groundwork for unified, AI-powered platforms that can support edge computing, real-time data flow, and security compliance.AI and Cloud Dominance: Investment firms are advising clients to diversify portfolios into AI, cloud, and edge computing sectors. This growing investor confidence is not just driving stock growth—it is also pushing companies to double down on enterprise connectivity to capture long-term value.Latest News – JapanJapan is actively reinforcing its role as a digital leader in Asia through key global collaborations:U.S.–Japan Trade Agreement: A new trade deal has opened significant Japanese investments into U.S. tech sectors, including AI, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. This boosts Japan’s supply chain modernization and positions connected enterprise platforms as key enablers.EU–Japan Digital Alliance: Japan and the European Union recently launched a strategic alliance focused on digital competitiveness and innovation. The partnership emphasizes cybersecurity, infrastructure resilience, and the deployment of smart technologies directly boosting the connected enterprise agenda in Japan’s corporate and industrial sectors.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaThe region remains the leader in connected enterprise adoption, driven by early digital infrastructure development, cloud-native industries, and a strong culture of innovation. The U.S., in particular, hosts many of the world’s top technology vendors and remains a testbed for next-gen enterprise connectivity.Asia-PacificThis is the fastest-growing market, with countries like Japan, China, and India making large-scale investments in smart manufacturing, 5G, and cloud transformation. Rapid urbanization and government-led digitalization programs are accelerating enterprise integration across sectors.EuropeWestern Europe is modernizing its manufacturing and energy infrastructure, while Eastern Europe is increasingly exploring connected solutions for logistics and healthcare.Middle East, Africa, Latin AmericaThese regions are showing steady growth as digital infrastructure improves and multinationals invest in establishing connected operations in emerging markets.ConclusionThe connected enterprise market is on an extraordinary trajectory, supported by technological convergence, investment momentum, and global cooperation. As enterprises strive to unlock new levels of intelligence, agility, and resilience, connected systems will no longer be optional—they will be the operating standard. With the U.S. leading in innovation and Japan doubling down on global partnerships, the next decade is set to witness the rise of a truly interconnected global enterprise landscape.

