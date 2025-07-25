MOPE Clinic Highlights the Vital Role of DHEA in Hormonal Health for Men and Women

DHEA has a significant role in optimizing TRT and HRT MOPE Clinic

New research and clinical insights support the use of DHEA supplementation in optimizing hormones, improving vitality, and supporting overall wellness in adults

Incorporating DHEA into a well-monitored, customized hormone replacement plan is one of the smartest ways to reclaim your energy, libido, mental focus, and body composition as you age,” — Chris Rue, FNP-C

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOPE Clinic, a leading integrative medical practice specializing in weight loss, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and growth hormone peptide therapies, has released an educational overview on the importance of DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) in regulating hormonal health for both men and women. This timely report addresses growing interest in natural hormone optimization and highlights how DHEA contributes to physical, mental, and metabolic well-being.As awareness increases about bioidentical hormones and their role in preventing age-related decline, DHEA has emerged as a foundational building block for restoring hormone balance. MOPE Clinic seeks to educate patients and the public on the significance of this essential steroid hormone, especially for adults over 30 whose natural levels begin to decline.What Is DHEA?DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) is a naturally occurring hormone produced primarily by the adrenal glands, with smaller amounts made in the brain and gonads. It serves as a precursor to key sex hormones, including testosterone and estrogen, meaning the body uses DHEA to manufacture these vital compounds.In healthy individuals, DHEA levels peak in the late 20s and begin to decline steadily afterward. By the time most adults reach their 60s or 70s, DHEA levels may be only 10–20% of their youthful peak. This age-related drop in DHEA has been associated with fatigue, mood changes, reduced libido, poor immune function, and increased abdominal fat.Why DHEA Matters for Hormone OptimizationMOPE Clinic emphasizes that DHEA plays a critical role in balancing hormone levels across the lifespan. Because it converts into both testosterone and estrogen depending on the body’s needs, DHEA supports a wide range of physiological functions in both sexes.In men, DHEA helps maintain optimal testosterone levels, especially in middle-aged and older adults who may experience a drop in total and free testosterone. Supplementation may also support mood, energy, lean muscle mass, and libido.In women, DHEA supports estrogen and progesterone production, making it valuable for perimenopausal and postmenopausal women seeking relief from hot flashes, vaginal dryness, fatigue, and mood disturbances. DHEA may also improve bone density, mental clarity, and sexual health.According to Chris Rue, FNP-C, medical liaison at MOPE Clinic, “DHEA is one of the most overlooked hormones in age management. It’s the foundation for testosterone and estrogen. When we optimize DHEA, we see significant improvements in quality of life for both men and women.”Scientific Evidence Supporting DHEA SupplementationRecent studies have provided compelling evidence for the benefits of DHEA:A 2022 randomized controlled trial published in Clinical Endocrinology found that DHEA supplementation in men aged 40–65 improved testosterone levels, reduced abdominal fat, and enhanced insulin sensitivity.A 2021 study in Menopause showed that postmenopausal women taking 25 mg of DHEA daily reported improvements in libido, vaginal atrophy, and mood stability.A meta-analysis in Journal of the American Geriatrics Society concluded that DHEA supplementation improved bone mineral density and strength in older adults, particularly in women over 65.These findings underscore the hormone’s powerful anti-aging properties and justify its role in personalized hormone optimization programs.Who Can Benefit from DHEA?MOPE Clinic recommends evaluating DHEA levels in any adult experiencing symptoms of hormonal decline, including:Fatigue or low energyDecreased libidoBrain fog or poor concentrationIrritability or depressionLoss of muscle toneAbdominal weight gainPoor stress toleranceWhile DHEA can be purchased over-the-counter in the U.S., MOPE Clinic strongly advises baseline testing and supervised supplementation to ensure safe and effective outcomes. Dosing varies by age, sex, baseline hormone levels, and treatment goals.“DHEA is not a one-size-fits-all supplement,” notes Chris Rue, FNP-C. “Some patients do great with 10 mg daily, while others may need up to 50 mg depending on their labs and symptoms. Monitoring is key.”Integrating DHEA into a Personalized Hormone Optimization PlanAt MOPE Clinic, DHEA is part of a comprehensive hormone therapy program that may include testosterone, estrogen, progesterone, pregnenolone, thyroid support, and growth hormone peptides. Patients receive individualized treatment plans based on comprehensive lab panels, physical assessments, and lifestyle goals.The clinic’s approach prioritizes natural, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) combined with lifestyle support. Nutritional counseling, weight management, exercise plans, and stress reduction techniques all enhance the effectiveness of hormonal treatment.Additionally, MOPE Clinic offers micronutrient testing, adrenal function panels, and peptide therapy to restore vitality at the cellular level.Safety and Side EffectsWhen used responsibly under medical supervision, DHEA is considered safe and well-tolerated. However, high doses may cause side effects such as acne, oily skin, or mild increases in facial hair in women.In men, excessive conversion to estrogen may occur if DHEA is taken inappropriately or without proper monitoring. Therefore, follow-up testing is critical to ensure hormone ratios stay in balance.MOPE Clinic uses evidence-based protocols and regular lab monitoring to minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Each patient receives a customized plan based on scientific data and clinical experience.The Future of Hormone OptimizationThe team at MOPE Clinic believes that DHEA will become a central player in future anti-aging and wellness therapies. As interest in longevity, vitality, and proactive health continues to grow, more individuals are seeking out safe, natural methods to support hormonal balance.“Incorporating DHEA into a well-monitored, customized hormone replacement plan is one of the smartest ways to reclaim your energy, libido, mental focus, and body composition as you age,” says Chris Rue, FNP-C.About MOPE ClinicMOPE Clinic is a premier integrative health clinic based in Metairie, Louisiana. The clinic specializes in medical weight loss, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), testosterone optimization, growth hormone peptides, and functional wellness. With a patient-centered approach, MOPE Clinic combines the best of conventional and naturopathic medicine to deliver safe, personalized, and data-driven results.The clinic's mission is to empower adults to reclaim their health, optimize hormones, and live with renewed energy and confidence.To learn more about DHEA and hormone optimization services, visit: https://www.mopeclinic.com Media ContactChris RueCommunications DirectorMOPE ClinicPhone: (504)-265-5491Email: info@mopeclinic.comWebsite: https://www.mopeclinic.com

