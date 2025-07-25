Wickfield Capital engages Loop Capital Markets as exclusive investment bank for upcoming Signpath Pharma Capital Raise

Signpath Pharma, a portfolio company of Wickfield Capital, engaged Loop Capital Markets to raise capital for Signpath’s pivotal Phase III clinical trials.

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signpath Pharma, a portfolio company of Wickfield Capital, announced today that it engaged Loop Capital Markets, a leading full-service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm that provides creative capital solutions for corporate, governmental and institutional entities across the globe. This capital raise will fund Signpath’s pivotal Phase III clinical trials.



Headline:

SignPath Pharma engages Loop Capital Markets to manage its next capital raise.

SignPath today announced the news that Loop Capital Markets will exclusively lead the next phase of its capital raise. This partnership marks a significant step in SignPath acceleration and will provide the additional resources SignPath needs to bring its revolutionary cancer-fighting drug, LipoCurc™, to market.

Loop Capital Markets will manage the capital raise and act as advisor during the next phase of SignPath’s growth.

“Loop Capital Markets is excited to work with Wickfield Capital and the Signpath team on this transformative transaction. SignPath seeks to raise capital to continue to fund the development of its innovative platform technology designed to create cardiac-safe treatments for some of the most devastating forms of cancer,” stated Sidney Dillard, Partner, Head of Corporate Investment Banking, Loop Capital.

Jeff Starman, Managing Director of Wickfield Capital and Chairman of SignPath, added, “We’re excited about the promising results of SignPath’s Phase 1 and 2 Clinical Trials for its revolutionary cancer platform, LipoCurc. Adding Loop Capital Markets for the next capital raise will solidify SignPath’s future and accelerate its maturity as a company and of its pharmaceutical solutions.”

“The next phase of funding will allow Signpath to fund our Pivotal Phase III study in our LipoCurc product, a drug which has shown efficacy and safety in our Phase I and Phase II studies. We will also be able to move our novel cardioprotective drug candidate into Phase I clinical testing,” Kai Larson, C.E.O of SignPath Pharma explained.

About SignPath Pharma, Inc.

SignPath Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapeutics for serious and life-threatening diseases. The company’s lead investigational compound is LipoCurc, a proprietary liposomal formulation of curcumin currently being evaluated for its potential in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Signpath is also developing a broad-spectrum cardioprotective agent that protects the heart from the cardiac side effects of other drugs. SignPath is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

About Loop Capital Markets

Loop Capital Markets is a client-focused investment banking, brokerage and advisory services financial company. Loop Capital Markets provides creative capital solutions for corporate, governmental and institutional entities across the globe. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Loop Capital has offices across twenty-two major financial cities.

About Wickfield Capital LLC

Wickfield Capital, a private-equity and venture capital company, operates out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Wickfield Capital is committed to being a provocateur of growth. They seek to cultivate transformative wealth for their clients by backing small- and medium-sized businesses who value their sovereignty and whose ideas possess the potential to revolutionize vast change.

For further details contact:



Kai Larson, C.E.O.

SignPath Pharma, Inc.

klarson@signpathpharma.com

Michael Jackson

Managing Director

Loop Capital Markets

michael.jackson@loopcapital.com



Jeffrey Starman

Managing Director

Wickfield Capital

Chairman

SignPath Pharma

jstarman@wickfiledcapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.