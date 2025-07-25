Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,862 in the last 365 days.

Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso leads engagements with restitution beneficiaries in Stutterheim, 28 Jul

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso will lead a stakeholder engagement session in the Amahlathi Local Municipality on 28 July 2025.

The aim of the engagement is to address concerns regarding delays in the land claims process. Furthermore, the session will also provide an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation and partnership between beneficiaries and government in unlocking the full potential of the land restitution programme.

Various key stakeholders with an interest in development will be attending the engagement session. These include the Mayor of Amahlathi Local Municipality, the Department of Agriculture, and traditional leadership.

Members of media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 28 July 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: Mzwandile Fanti Community Hall in Stutterheim

Enquiries:
Ms Nozuko Sinxoto
Cell: 083 311 0823
E-mail: Nozuko.Sinxoto@dalrrd.gov.za

Ms Thabile Mehlomakhulu
Cell: 071 309 2123
E-mail: Thabile.Mehlomakhulu@dalrrd.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso leads engagements with restitution beneficiaries in Stutterheim, 28 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more