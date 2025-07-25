Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso leads engagements with restitution beneficiaries in Stutterheim, 28 Jul

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso will lead a stakeholder engagement session in the Amahlathi Local Municipality on 28 July 2025.

The aim of the engagement is to address concerns regarding delays in the land claims process. Furthermore, the session will also provide an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation and partnership between beneficiaries and government in unlocking the full potential of the land restitution programme.

Various key stakeholders with an interest in development will be attending the engagement session. These include the Mayor of Amahlathi Local Municipality, the Department of Agriculture, and traditional leadership.

Members of media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 28 July 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Mzwandile Fanti Community Hall in Stutterheim

Enquiries:

Ms Nozuko Sinxoto

Cell: 083 311 0823

E-mail: Nozuko.Sinxoto@dalrrd.gov.za

Ms Thabile Mehlomakhulu

Cell: 071 309 2123

E-mail: Thabile.Mehlomakhulu@dalrrd.gov.za

