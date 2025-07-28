Japan’s 6G Market Booming: $2.26B by 2032, Key Drivers Include Terahertz, AI, IoT & XR Growth | DataM Intelligence

Japan 6G Market

SETAGAYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan 6G Market is expected to reach US$ 2.26 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 28.76% during the forecast period 2025-2032.Advancements in terahertz communications and AI-driven networks are driving Japan’s rapid 6G market development.To Download Sample Report Here: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/japan-6g-market Key Drivers:Government and industry investmentsDemand for ultra-fast, reliable connectivityExpansion of IoT and smart devicesGrowth of immersive tech such as XR and AR/VRRecent News and Developments1. Pioneering Field Trials: SoftBank & NokiaOutdoor 6G Trials Begin: In June and July 2025, SoftBank, partnering with Nokia, became the first telecom operator in Japan to launch outdoor field trials for 6G using the 7GHz band in central Tokyo’s Ginza district. This marks a significant step toward practical 6G deployment.Technical Details:Frequency: 7,180–7,280MHz (part of the “FR3” band), identified as a strong candidate for global 6G standardization.Setup: Three pre-commercial base stations deployed, with Massive MIMO technology to maximize urban coverage.Goal: Compare the coverage, speed, and radio characteristics of the 7GHz band to existing 5G Sub-6 infrastructure and validate both indoor and outdoor communication performance in dense city areas.Industry Impact: Success of these trials could establish Japan’s 7GHz band as a core international 6G frequency and significantly improve urban connectivity.2. Global Collaborations & Standards LeadershipNorth America–Japan 6G Ecosystem Partnership: In June 2025, the Next G Alliance (NGA, US/Canada) and Japan’s XG Mobile Promotion Forum (XGMF) signed an MoU to accelerate joint initiatives in 6G research, industrial applications, and standard harmonization. The partnership seeks to bring 6G innovations to market more rapidly while aligning global technical standards.Focus: Strategic alignment on research, use case exploration (especially industrial communications), and sharing insights to push the international 6G roadmap.3. Technology MilestonesRecord Internet Speed: In July 2025, Japanese researchers set a new world record for internet speed, transmitting over 125,000GB per second via advanced fiber optics. This technology showcases the ultra-high-speed backbone that will underpin future 6G infrastructure and demonstrates Japan’s capability in next-generation communications hardware.Advanced Microchip Research: Japan continues to focus on developing microchips for high-frequency (THz and cmWave) transmissions, critical for future 6G devices and network efficiency.4. International R&D PartnershipsJapan-India 6G Tests: Japanese firm SSIC, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and WiSig Networks, successfully tested new software-defined radio (SDR) chips supporting 5G and 6G wireless technologies. The trials validated interoperability and performance, setting the stage for applications like autonomous vehicles, mission-critical communications, and smart metering by 2026.Purpose: Advance flexible hardware and accelerate real-world deployment scenarios for 6G.5. Government and Industry EventsEU–Japan Digital Week (March 2025): Brought together stakeholders to focus on 6G as a strategic area for shared R&D and digital policy priorities.Ongoing Investment: Japanese government and private sector remain highly committed to 6G, with funding aimed at maintaining a global leadership role.Speak to Our Senior Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/japan-6g-market Technological AdvancementsCore TechnologiesTerahertz (THz) Communication: Japan is pioneering use of THz bands (0.1–10THz) which allow ultra-fast wireless data transmission, necessary for bandwidth-intensive applications like holographic communication.Advanced Semiconductors & Antennas: Fujitsu and NEC, in collaboration with NTT and DOCOMO, have developed semiconductors and multi-element phased-array antennas to enable efficient communication in high-frequency bands, supporting up to 100Gbps per 100m.AI and Edge Computing Integration: AI-driven self-improving networks will optimize connectivity, automate management, and support intelligent applications. Edge computing is being developed alongside 6G’s fiber-optic backbone.Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS) and Quantum Communication: 6G R&D explores programmable surfaces to enhance signal quality and experiments with quantum key distribution for security.Integrated Sensing and Communication: 6G networks embed sensing with communication to enable real-time environmental awareness for autonomous systems and public safety.Japan 6G Market Key players are:NTT DoCoMoNokiaEricssonHuaweiSamsungLGQualcommAT&TOrangeApple Inc.Segment Covered in the Japan 6G Market:By Devices: Mobile Devices, Iot and Edge Computing Devices, OthersBy Communication Infrastructure: Fixed, Wireless , Application, Telecommunications, Liquid, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy, Defense and Aerospace, Retail, Entertainment, Agriculture, Education, OthersBy End-User: Consumer , Enterprises (Small, Medium and Large), Government, IndustrialLooking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=japan-6g-market Network and Application LandscapeUltra-Low Latency: 6G aims for 0.1ms latency vital for mission-critical applications like autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, and remote control operations.Connection Density: Up to 10 million connected devices per square kilometer, critical for Internet of Everything (IoE) and smart city scenarios.Data Speeds: Aspiring for 100x the speed of 5G, with future infrastructure demonstrating lab speeds of over 1 million Gbps via new optical fiber and multi-core technologies. Recent tests sustained petabit-level speed over 51.7km.Security: 6G is being designed with quantum-safe encryption and resilient architecture to defend against a new class of cyberthreats.Commercialization RoadmapResearch & Testing: System prototyping and field trials are ongoing. Research & Testing: System prototyping and field trials are ongoing. Field experiments verify usability of sub-THz bands and beamforming, critical for Japan's dense urban environments.Pilot Deployments: By late 2020s, early use cases in smart manufacturing, mobility, and urban tech will be piloted.Full-scale Rollout: 6G commercial services are targeted for 2030–2032, aligning with global standardization cycles and Japan's ambition to lead international 6G adoption.

