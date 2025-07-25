Europe Flatbread Market Size to See Massive Growth by 2027 With CAGR of 9.5%

Europe flatbread market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Europe flatbread market size was valued at $9,552.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $16,479.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027.The Europe flatbread market has been witnessing increase in innovation in the last few years. For instance, new refrigeration technologies and modern baking concepts have helped to improve the quality of flatbread. Furthermore, flatbreads that are non-GMO with no artificial preservatives, chemicals, dough conditions, or gums have gained high traction in the recent years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06726 A flatbread is prepared with flour, water, and salt, and subsequently rolled into flattened dough. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a fork or spoon, many people use a flatbread to wrap or scoop food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity, owing to increase in health awareness among European consumers. Different types of flatbreads are made by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals such as rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans, which are fermented.Convenience foods refer to the products, which require minimal processing and can be prepared easily without much efforts. The preference for on-the-go food products, which are readily available in the market has increased, due to changes in eating habits and busy lifestyle. For instance, availability of ready-to-eat flatbreads in the market to make sandwiches at home easily without much efforts significantly contributes toward the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, easy availability of convenience food on online platform helps in increasing the consumer base. Flatbread contains naturally occurring proteins such as barley, wheat, and rye. These grains are the basic ingredients and rich source of gluten in flatbread. However, this can be life-threatening for individuals suffering celiac disease, as celiac disease is a condition causing negative reaction to gluten and results in damage to the intestines. Therefore, consumer suffering from this disease cannot absorb nutrients present in flatbread and leads to mineral and vitamin deficiency, which restrains the growth of the Europe flatbread market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-flatbread-market/purchase-options The Europe flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and nature. By product type, the market is categorized into focaccia, tortilla, pinsa romana, pita, naan and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into food service and retail. On the basis of nature, it is categorized into ambient, fresh, and frozen.The key players operating in the Europe flatbread industry include ARYZTA AG (ARYZTA), Bio Bakkerij De Trog, Boboli Benelux B.V. (Boboli), BRIDOR SAS (Bridor), Chaucer Foods Ltd, Delifrance S A, Dutch Bakery B.V., Europizza s.r.l., Signature Breads Inc., Specialty Breads Ltd., and Vandemoortele NV.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06726 Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Frozen Bread Dough Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-bread-dough-market-A07088 Tempeh Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tempeh-market-A324355

